Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Closes Decade with a Bang

CorbinSmithNFL

The 2019 season has been a year of milestones for Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The eighth-year veteran out of Utah State surpassed safety Eugene Robinson as Seattle’s franchise leader in tackles during a Week 7 win over Atlanta, eclipsed the 100-tackle mark for a team-record eighth straight season, and earned his sixth Pro Bowl selection.

The 29-year old Wagner didn’t necessarily have his most dominant season, as he allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 80 percent of their passes for 620 yards and two touchdowns against him in coverage. But he finished with a league-high 159 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and six passes defensed, remaining elite at his position.

Asked about his declining coverage stats, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll insinuated before a Week 16 game against the Cardinals that scheme changes may have had more to do with those numbers than Wagner’s actual level of play.

“We have done some different things. We have called some coverages that we haven’t called in the past as much as we are now somewhat because of his ability and his instincts. We just try to put him in positions to be where he can be more of a factor is really what we tried to do.”

Wagner didn’t delve too much into the topic, but indicated Seattle has been running a bit more Cover 2 this year and opened up the playbook significantly compared to previous years. The team has also ran a ton of base 4-3 defense, which has altered coverage assignments and responsibilities as well.

“It’s been an adjustment. We have run a lot more coverages than we normally do. It’s part of the game, it’s growth. You try to do what you can for the team, and whatever helps the team I’m always for it. It’s been a process, but I’ve enjoyed it.”

All things considered, Wagner has a great chance to be named First-Team All-Pro for the fifth time in six years, which would establish another new team record. He’s currently tied with Hall of Fame left tackle Walter Jones for the most First-Team All-Pro selections in Seahawks franchise history.

Based on his trajectory and continued excellence, Wagner already looks to have a foot in the door to join “Big Walt” in Canton. Looking back at the past decade, the star linebacker has been among the best of the best in numerous categories despite only playing eight of those seasons.

chart

Per Pro Football Reference, between 2010 and 2019, Wagner finished the decade ranked first overall in combined tackles (1,140), sixth in solo tackles (677), 14 in tackles for loss (58), and ninth for quarterback hits (64). Among inside linebackers, he was tied for fifth in interceptions (10), fifth in passes defensed (47), and second in sacks (19.5).

Now that he’s got a firm hold on the Seahawks franchise record for tackles, Wagner will now turn his sights to chasing down all-time greats such as Brian Urlacher and Junior Seau in the new decade as he continues building a Hall of Fame resume. Set to turn 30 in June, Carroll believes the transcendent talent has tons of great football left in him.

“He’s got plenty of years left. I don’t know how anybody could ever break that record. I think he’s going to own that forever. That’s amazing that he’s there already. Just a tribute to the unbelievable player that he is and his discipline, his toughness, his work ethic, everything.”

nmenert177777
nmenert177777

Bobby is the best! No stopping him

