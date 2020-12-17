Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Praises K.J. Wright for Selfless Transition to SAM Role

Even though he wasn't excited about changing positions, Wright has done an excellent job making the best out of his current situation, as the veteran linebacker has performed exceptionally at the strongside spot. Playing alongside him nearly every step of the way, Wagner couldn't be happier to watch his close friend enjoy so much success during their ninth season together.

Entering his 10th season in the league, linebacker K.J. Wright certainly didn’t envision changing positions at this stage of his career. But the results have been off the charts to this point and he’s proven once again just how valuable he is to the Seahawks defense.

After teammate Bruce Irvin suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 2, his departure created a massive hole at the strongside linebacker position, forcing the Seahawks to call upon Wright to play off the edge. Though he prefers to play off the ball at the weakside spot and openly admitted that to the media, the 31-year old put the club’s needs ahead of himself, as he ultimately agreed to change roles.

Through 11 games since moving to the SAM position, it’s safe to say Seattle's coaching staff made the right decision to ask the 6-foot-4 linebacker to serve as Irvin’s replacement, as it has allowed him to focus on the pass rushing aspect of his game. Witnessing his success firsthand, linebacker Bobby Wagner isn’t the least surprised to see his long-time teammate and close friend dominating in his new role.

“K.J. [Wright] has always been so versatile since he’s been here,” Wagner discussed. “He’s been kind of a person that you can put at any position and he knows every position like the back of his hands. He’s one of the smartest teammates I’ve ever been with.”

Limited to just five games in 2018 due to his nagging knee injuries, it seemed Wright was on his way out of the Pacific Northwest just a short time ago. But the organization showed some faith in the veteran linebacker, handing him a two-year, $15.5 million extension in 2019. Coming off his injury-riddled campaign, the one-time Pro Bowler needed to prove himself worthy of his new deal and he did just that, producing career-highs in tackles (132), pass defenses (11), and interceptions (three).

Serving as the ultimate team player, the former fourth-round pick hasn’t complained at all about having to change positions, which has also allowed rookie Jordyn Brooks to earn regular playing time at the weakside spot. Regardless of where he’s positioned on the field, Wagner was confident the Mississippi State product would remain productive and find a way to perform effectively as an edge rusher.

“He wanted to play off the ball, but he wants to do what’s best for the team and he made that transition,” Wagner explained. “He’s blossomed like he normally does, no matter what position you put K.J. on the field he’s going to do great at it. He’s going to figure out a way and he’s going to make plays.”

“I knew no matter what position they put him at he was going to blossom and do a great job. So seeing him make the plays - I didn’t even know he had a one-handed interception in his repertoire - it’s been fun to watch him make plays.”

Over 13 games in 2020, Wright has started in each of those contests, generating 68 total tackles, 46 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and seven pass defenses. He's also impacted Seattle's pass defense in a myriad of ways, producing six quarterback pressures, three quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, and a one-handed interception.

In comparison to the rest of the league, the former Bulldog is currently tied for the second-most interceptions, tied for the third-most pass defenses, tied for the fourth-most forced fumbles, and is tied for the ninth-most tackles for loss among all qualified linebackers, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, Wright’s future with the Seahawks appears to be a little clouded right now, especially since he’ll be entering his age-32 season in 2021. Despite his impending free agency, Wagner explained how they’ve been solely focused on this season and aren’t worrying about what’ll come next until after the dust settles on the 2020 campaign.

“I think we’ve just been kind of focused on this year and trying to kind of make it the best we can possibly make it, and then worry about the business stuff after,” Wagner detailed. “I definitely feel like K.J. has done everything for this program. K.J. has been the perfect person, perfect teammate, and so I think whatever he wants to do they should make sure that happens.”