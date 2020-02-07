SeahawkMaven
Seahawks LB Cody Barton Ready to Compete for Starting Job in 2020

Thomas Hall10

After being selected during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton enjoyed a very successful rookie season in the Pacific Northwest.

Despite starting just four games this past season, including two playoff games, the former Utah standout performed exceeded expectations once he made his way into the lineup and played more special teams snaps than any player on Seattle's roster.

Subbing for injured starting strongside linebacker Mychal Kendricks, Barton produced 25 total tackles, nine solo tackles, a trio of pass deflections, and his first career sack. With each passing start, he seemed to become more comfortable as the game slowed down for him.

Based on his impressive results in his first extensive game action, the rookie linebacker drew praise from Seattle’s coaching staff, specifically from coach Pete Carroll.

On the day after the Seahawks 17-9 wild card round victory over the Eagles, Carroll spoke to the media about Barton’s potential and how he believes the young and promising linebacker has a very high ceiling as he continues to develop as a player.

“We know he’s a really talented kid and he’s got a lot to offer us,” Carroll said.

Heading into the 2020 season, the Seahawks are expected to have an open position at one of their three linebacker spots. With Kendricks set to finally have his sentencing hearing later this month after being postponed four times, there’s a possibility he won’t be able to play football in 2020.

Furthermore, the eighth-year pro is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and recently underwent surgery for a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 against the 49ers. As Kendricks faces a long recovery and an uncertain playing future, Barton will have a chance to earn a starting role alongside veteran linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright this summer, though it remains to be seen how much base defense Seattle will play next year.

During his end of season press conference, Carroll mentioned the Seahawks will be making some "adjustments" on defense this spring, though he wasn't willing to elaborate on whether or not that meant more nickel defense in 2020. Under those circumstances, Barton would see less field time with just two linebackers on the field at the expense of an extra defensive back.

Still, the 23-year old linebacker would be featured on defense significantly more than he was during the 2019 season, as he only had played a handful of defensive snaps prior to Seattle's Week 14 matchup in Los Angeles.

If the Seahawks aren't confident in Barton's ability to become a starter or he struggles during his sophomore campaign, the Seahawks could look to bring back Kendricks on a short-term deal if he's able to play. Based on prior comments from Carroll, the organization would welcome his return and it can't be ruled out another veteran could be considered at the right price.

Seattle could also platoon him with fellow linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who made a few cameos on defense as a situational pass rusher and transitioned to strongside linebacker last season. Ben Burr-Kirven could be another in-house option.

Regardless, the Seahawks will likely have an open competition at their third linebacker spot starting with offseason workouts in April. But Barton's stellar performance during his brief time as a starter should grant him a head start in the race for a starting role.   

