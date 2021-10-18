Seahawks LB Darrell Taylor Carted Off With Apparent Neck Injury

The second-year defender suffered the injury while making a tackle on Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris and remained down on the field for several minutes.

In a scary scene at Heinz Field late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor left the field on a cart strapped to a stretcher with an apparent neck injury.

With Pittsburgh driving inside four minutes to play in regulation, Taylor tackled running back Najee Harris and took an inadvertent shot to the helmet from teammate Kerry Hyder. He remained on the ground for several minutes before a cart was called out and he had his face mask removed from his helmet to be loaded on a stretcher. Both teams remained huddled around him and several players urged the crowd to stop doing the wave in the stands understanding the significance of the injury.

NBC Sports reported on the broadcast that Taylor had movement in his extremities.

We will update as more details become available about Taylor's injury and prognosis.