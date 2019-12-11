Seahawk Maven
Seahawks Legend Jacob Green Enters College Football Hall of Fame

Celebrating a dominant career at Texas A&M, former Seahawks defensive end Jacob Green joined the College Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2019 class on Tuesday night in Midtown, New York.

Starring for the Aggies from 1977 to 1979, Green finished with 283 combined tackles, 12 forced fumbles, and 38.0 sacks, which still remains the second-highest total in school history. A two-time team captain, his best season came in 1979, as he shattered the record books with 20.0 sacks and earned First-Team All-American honors.

Following a sensational final season in College Station, Texas, the Seahawks selected Green with the 10th overall pick of the 1980 NFL Draft and became an immediate impact starter. From 1983 to 1986, he produced four consecutive seasons with at least 12.0 sacks, including a career-high 16.0 sacks in 1983.

By the time Green hung up his cleats in 1992, he ranked third all-time with 97.5 sacks and earned All-Pro recognition twice, eventually joining the Ring of Honor in 1995. Nearly 30 years since his retirement, he still ranks first in Seahawks franchise history for sacks by a healthy margin.

Green wasn't the only new member christened into the College Football Hall of Fame with prior Seahawks ties. Coach Dennis Erickson, who roamed Seattle's sidelines from 1995 to 1998, also was inducted for his accomplishments coaching Miami, Arizona State, and several other schools.

