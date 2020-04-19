Seahawks Looking to Deploy DK Metcalf in Numerous Packages in 2020

DK Metcalf had a breakout rookie season after being selected with the 64th overall pick by the Seahawks last April. Seattle struck a deal with the Patriots that sent a third-round pick (No. 77) and a fourth-round pick (No. 118) to jump back into the second round to select the massive 6-foot-3, 228-pound target.

Surpassing all expectations, Metcalf would go on to catch 58 passes for 900 yards and added seven touchdowns. The ex-Ole Miss standout would finish second among rookies in catches, third in receiving yards, and tied for the third-most touchdowns.

Metcalf also finished the season as one of only 20 rookie receivers in NFL history 22 years old or younger to complete a season with 900 receiving yards and seven or more touchdowns.

With that type of season, the Seahawks feel Metcalf has only scratched the surface of his full potential at the receiver position.

Like the 32 other teams in the league, the Seahawks have been trying to assess team needs and improve their team this offseason while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Unable to hold team meetings at the facility, the coaching staff has been working overtime thinking about the packages that they can feature Metcalf in next season.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was recently a guest on the Chuck and Buck Morning Show on Sports Radio 950 KJR and shared he and the rest of the staff expect Metcalf to increase his production from year one to year two while unleashing him in a myriad of ways.

"The No. 1 thing that we know is that we can move him around and do different things with him," Schottenheimer said. "He kind of got stuck at the 'X' receiver last year. This year we know we can move him around quite a bit more. There are so many more routes he can run. He's proven he can get behind people."

"I just think the flexibility of moving him around and introducing some different route concepts that we can kind of get him up to speed on that will complement the things that he's already put on film. It will be an incredible, incredible advantage for us as we head into next season."

Metcalf took his game to the next level in the Seahawks wild card win against the Eagles, where he snagged seven catches for 160 receiving yards, setting a postseason single-game record for a rookie, while also scoring a touchdown.

"D.K. was special tonight, and he's been special all year," quarterback Russell Wilson said after the win in Philadelphia. "He's one of the best rookies that's come out and has a nice little chip on his shoulder, too. I'm glad he's on our team, that's for sure… He's just been doing a great job, and more importantly, as the season has gone on, some people hit the rookie wall; there's no such thing for him. He has stayed the course, and he continues to get stronger. He's like American Pharoah out there - he gets stronger as the race goes on, and he's doing a great job of that."

Metcalf also received praise from coach Pete Carroll as well after his record-setting game against the Eagles.

"The night was stolen by D.K.," Carroll said. "He just had a phenomenal night. Showed you what he's capable of looking like. He's had a great season in his rookie year, but to have a night like that, first time ever in the playoffs, it's spectacular. He's doing stuff that it's hard to imagine anyone else doing. So we're excited about that."

Now, the Seahawks will be counting on Metcalf to take yet another step forward in his second season. Based on Schottenheimer's comments, look for the gigantic receiver to work some out of the slot and move all over the formation, creating even more matchup issues for opposing defenses in 2020.