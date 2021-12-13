Seahawks Lose Gavin Heslop, Bryan Mone to Injury in Win vs. Texans

Just two days after being promoted to the 53-man roster, Heslop will likely need to undergo immediate surgery in Houston following a gruesome leg injury, while Mone's status remains up in the air.

For the first time this season, the Seahawks have a multi-game winning streak after putting away the Texans 33-13 at NRG Stadium on Sunday. But the victory came at a cost with reserve cornerback Gavin Heslop leaving late in the fourth quarter with a severe leg injury.

Heslop, who Seattle promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Friday, checked into the game at safety in the closing moments as a replacement for starter Quandre Diggs. With less than two minutes to play, Houston rookie quarterback Davis Mills completed a pass to receiver Nico Collins and the former Stony Brook standout came in to help make the tackle.

Unfortunately, as Collins came down the ground, Heslop's left ankle got pinned underneath the receiver's body and he appeared to suffer a possible tibia or fibula fracture. Writhing in pain on the field, trainers placed an air cast on the injured leg and he was promptly carted off the field.

Speaking with reporters following the game, coach Pete Carroll indicated Heslop was expected to remain in Houston over night and that there was a "good chance" he would need to undergo immediate surgery.

“I haven't seen it yet, but I was told all about it," Carroll said. "But he was really hurting. Our hearts and love go out to him. He's going to stay in town tonight. And that's as far as we know right now.”

The Seahawks also lost two other defenders to injury during Sunday's game, as defensive tackle Bryan Mone exited in the second quarter with a knee injury and cornerback D.J. Reed left the field in the fourth quarter after colliding with Texans tight end Brevin Jordan in coverage.

Carroll didn't offer up many details on Mone's latest injury, but told reporters that it wasn't the same knee he banged up in last week's win against the 49ers and classified it as a knee sprain. As for Reed, he suffered a chest contusion and the severity of the injury remains unknown.

In the good news department, cornerback Sidney Jones didn't suffer an injury in Sunday's game, as Carroll indicated reserve Bless Austin rotated into the lineup simply to receive some snaps. After being seen on the sidelines stretching with trainers during the game, running back Rashaad Penny also made it through without any new injuries.