Seahawks Mourn Passing of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

CorbinSmithNFL

The entire sports world is in a state of disbelief following the tragic news of the death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant.

While reports are still trickling in, Bryant and his daughter have been confirmed as two of the nine deceased passengers in a helicopter accident that occurred Sunday in Calabasas, California.

The legend's unexpected passing sent shock waves across the globe, with people from all walks of life paying tribute to Bryant's career and impact off the court. Immediately following the announcement of his death, several current and former Seahawks expressed their grief on social media.

Per ESPN, after receiving the news in the locker room shortly before kickoff at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gathered his NFC teammates to hold a moment of prayer for the Bryant family.

Bryant retired from the NBA following the 2016 season, finishing his career with a dazzling 60-point performance. Playing his entire 20-year career for the Lakers, he was an 18-time NBA All-Star, won five NBA Championships, and was named league MVP in 2007-08.

When he hung up his sneakers, Bryant ranked third in NBA history with 33,643 points and was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James on Saturday. He congratulated James for his accomplishment in what turned out to be the final tweet of his life.

Our thoughts and prayers to the entire Bryant family, the Lakers organization, and all of the families and friends impacted by this tragedy.

