Seahawks Need to Summon Spirit of Legendary Fighter For a Deep Playoff Run

Nick Lee

Losing the NFC West division title by meer inches was a left hook to the gut.

Despite all odds and with a depleted roster, the Seahawks have shown they can bounce back and shine when the lights are brightest and stakes are highest.

The Seahawks are used to being doubted and disrespected. Even though Seattle heads to Philadelphia as the favorite for the Wild Card round, with having lost three of four leading up to the playoffs and being decimated by injuries, the doubters are plentiful. .

Just like Philadelphia’s favorite son, fictional boxer Rocky Balboa, who came from nothing and worked his way to becoming a boxing title winner and overcoming astronomical odds.

Over the first few Rocky movies, Balboa is consistently beaten down, doubted, cast aside, and disrespected. Apollo Creed did not take Rocky seriously at the start and he learned to regret it.

Opponents think that the Seahawks are not the same without the Legion of Boom. That with all their injuries and personnel changes, they aren’t as formidable as they once were, even before injuries to Will Dissly, Justin Britt, Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, and Quandre Diggs shifted around the lineup.

One by one, Seahawks opponents learn otherwise.

Just like the Seahawks beating the 49ers on Monday Night Football in November, Rocky beat Creed and earned the respect of the entire boxing world, as Seattle did the NFL, despite being counted out since the 49ers were undefeated and playing at home.

However, Rocky was not without his shortfalls and losses. He eventually lost to a young up-and-coming boxer “Clubber” Lang, played by Mr. T. Just as the Seahawks lost to the 49ers on Sunday night and lost their chance at the NFC West title belt.

Yet, the fight is not over. In fact, it’s about to rev up. The Seahawks may get another chance to knock off the 49ers, just as Rocky got the best of Clubber Lang in the end. But first, the Seahawks must get through the Eagles.

The Eagles are no Ivan Drago in this scenario, who was a well-equipped, merciless fighting machine. The Eagles, like the Seahawks, are somewhat limping into the playoffs with a decimated roster.

However, in the last month, the Eagles have won four games in a row that were basically elimination games by an average margin of 10.3 points. They are playing with the “Eye of the Tiger” and the heart of a champion, just two years removed from a championship of their own.

Despite all the injuries and losing the division title by centimeters at most, the Seahawks do not have time to mope. As Rocky would attest himself, they need to get back up, wipe the blood and sweat from their brow, put their mouth guards back in, and put up their dukes, ready for the next bout.

“It ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done!”

