Seahawks Nominate LB Bobby Wagner for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

CorbinSmithNFL

With four All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowls on his resume, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has been dominating on the gridiron since his arrival as a second-round pick in 2012.

But the former Utah State star has also excelled giving back to communities and though he’s always preferred to do his charity work without generating headlines, he continues to create an equally as impressive impact away from the game.

Taking notice of Wagner’s longstanding dedication and commitment to helping others, the veteran defender has been chosen as Seattle’s 2019 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for excellence both on and off the field.

While continuing to rack up tackles in bunches for the Seahawks and becoming the franchise leader in the category earlier this season, Wagner has also stepped up his game supporting those in need.

Among his many philanthropic efforts, Wagner hosted 100 local youth for a “Secret Santa” spree, teamed up with Generosity Feeds and MOD pizza to pack 10,000 meals for children in his hometown of Ontario, California, and participated in the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He hosted “Walk with Wagner” at the Virginia Mason Athletic Complex to raise awareness for strokes, inviting 100 children for breakfast provided by Safeway.

Additionally, Wagner initiated “BWagz Sees You” to help fight homelessness in Seattle. His team visited and delivered much-needed supplies to nine encampment sites in the Seattle area, including Northlake, Othello, and Georgetown. His work didn’t stop there, however, as he also purchased groceries for low-income families at a Safeway in West Seattle prior to Thanksgiving.

“I do it because there’s a lot of people out there that need a hand,” Wagner told reporters. “I don’t really want acknowledgement.”

The Seahawks re-signed Wagner to a three-year, $54 million extension and the star linebacker wasted little time investing that money back into the community. Aside from his monumental contributions on the field, it’s just another reason the organization made him the highest-paid player at his position in the league.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner will be named during NFL Honors on February 1. The winner will receive a $250,000 prize to donate to the charity of his choice, while the other 31 nominees will receive $50,000 to donate to their respective charities.

