Seahawks Place Ailing WR Phillip Dorsett on Injured Reserve

After being unable to turn the corner in time to play against his former team on Sunday, the Seahawks have placed receiver Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve due to a lingering foot injury.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, coach Pete Carroll indicated Dorsett would need additional time to rest and allow his injured foot to heal. By placing him on injured reserve, with new league rules, he will be eligible to return after three weeks.

"We're looking to figure out how to work this out. We need to give him a break to make sure that his foot is healed and back. He tried to get back this week to play in this past game and couldn't do it, so we have to give him more time than that, we have to consider what we're doing with that."

Dorsett, 27, signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in March and shined during the first two weeks of the team's training camp last month. Early in camp, Carroll called him the fastest player he's coached during his 11 seasons with the organization and he seemed to be building a rapport with quarterback Russell Wilson quickly.

But Dorsett exited the team's first mock scrimmage at CenturyLink Field with a noticeable limp on the sideline and missed the remainder of camp. After sitting out the opener in Atlanta, he returned to practice as a limited participant last week but didn't make enough progress to suit up against the Patriots.

Now, in an effort to ensure his foot heals properly, Dorsett won't be able to play until Seattle travels to Arizona on October 25. Opening up a roster spot, expect John Ursua, Cody Thompson, or Aaron Fuller to be promoted the active roster while the former first-round pick is sidelined.

On the field, David Moore will continue to replace Dorsett as the Seahawks No. 3 receiver, while rookie Freddie Swain should continue to see more opportunities after scoring his first NFL touchdown in Sunday's victory and Penny Hart will also be in the mix for snaps.