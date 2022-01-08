Seahawks Place Brandon Shell on Injured Reserve, Elevate 4 Players From Practice Squad

Shell won't play another snap before hitting free agency, providing Jake Curhan with another chance to impress as a possible long-term starter at right tackle.

After being ruled out for a fifth straight game on Friday, the Seahawks have officially placed veteran tackle Brandon Shell on injured reserve heading into Sunday's season finale against the Cardinals. In a corresponding move, tight end Tyler Mabry was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, Shell battled injuries throughout his second season in Seattle. He missed a pair of starts against the Vikings and 49ers early in the season with an ankle injury and has been out since Week 13 dealing with a shoulder injury that could require offseason surgery. In his absence, undrafted rookie Jake Curhan will make his fifth consecutive start on Sunday.

Originally joining the Seahawks as a free agent before the 2020 season, Shell enjoyed a stellar first season with the franchise, finishing 17th among qualified tackles in pass protection grade per Pro Football Focus. Playing at less than 100 percent this season, however, he wasn't quite as sharp in 10 starts, allowing 21 pressures and three sacks on just 334 pass blocking reps and finishing 51st out of 69 qualified tackles.

With that said, considering his performance likely was impacted negatively by his health, coach Pete Carroll sounded interested in bringing Shell back next season.

"I love Brandon. He was a consummate team guy, hard working, physical, smart," Carroll said on December 31. "He was a good ball player and we'd love to have him, like to have more you know? There's nothing that has happened that would discourage you from not wanting him to be back and playing and battling for you. He's a really good competitor."

In his second season out of Maryland, Mabry has dressed for five games for the Seahawks, playing 20 offensive snaps and 65 special teams snaps. A heel injury to Will Dissly, who is listed as questionable for Sunday, created a need for extra depth at the tight end position for the finale. By playing a sixth game and finishing the season on the active roster, he will be an exclusive rights free agent in March.

In additional moves, Seattle placed center/guard Kyle Fuller on the reserve/COVID-19 list and he will not be available for Sunday. The fifth-year lineman appeared in 14 games, including nine starts at center and left guard. Without him available, Dakoda Shepley will serve as Ethan Pocic's backup at the pivot position.

With cornerback John Reid (concussion) and safety Ryan Neal (COVID) out for Sunday's game, the Seahawks elevated cornerback Michael Jackson and safety Josh Jones from the practice squad. The team also elevated receivers Cody Thompson and Aaron Fuller for the final game of the season.