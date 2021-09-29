Seahawks Place TE Gerald Everett On Reserve/COVID-19 List

For the first time this season, Seattle could potentially have a player miss a game due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols with Everett testing positive on Wednesday.

As the Seahawks return to practice on Wednesday to begin preparations for a Week 4 matchup against the 49ers, they could potentially be without the services of one of their top pass catchers.

According to the team's official Twitter account, Seattle has placed veteran tight end Gerald Everett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus on Wednesday. His status for Sunday's game remains uncertain.

This would be the first confirmed positive test for a Seahawks player since the league enacted protocols to combat the pandemic prior to the 2020 season. Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard and receiver John Ursua were on the reserve/COVID-19 list last year, but neither had a positive test, while defensive tackle Bryan Mone, cornerback Damarious Randall, and tackle Brandon Shell were close contacts and didn't have positive tests either.

Per NFL protocols, if Everett is vaccinated, he would eligible to return to action once he has two negative tests 24 hours apart. Theoretically, if he tested negative on Thursday and Friday and was asymptomatic, he could be removed from the 10-day isolation period and activated to the 53-man roster with a chance to play in Santa Clara.

However, if Everett isn't vaccinated, he would be required to stay isolated in quarantine for a 10-day period and would then need a negative test without being symptomatic to return. Under those circumstances, he would not only miss Week 4, but would also be out for Seattle's Thursday night game against his former team the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

Signed as a free agent back in March, Everett has caught eight passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in three games for the Seahawks. If he's unable to play this weekend, the team currently has tight ends Will Dissly and Tyler Mabry on the active roster and Colby Parkinson was designated to return to practice from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Coming back from a broken foot suffered during training camp, Parkinson could have a chance to be activated to the 53-man roster if he turns in a strong week of practice and looks ready to play. But in case he's not quite ready, Seattle signed additional insurance at the position over the past 24 hours on the practice squad, agreeing to terms with former Green Bay third-round pick Jace Sternberger and former New England starter Ryan Izzo.