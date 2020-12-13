Seahawks Promote Veteran T Chad Wheeler to 53-Man Roster

After seeing snaps in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Giants in Week 13, Wheeler has been elevated to the active roster as an insurance policy with Cedric Ogbuehi and Jamarco Jones nursing injuries.

Seeking additional offensive line depth, the Seahawks promoted veteran Chad Wheeler from their practice squad and elevated linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong in preparation for Sunday's Week 14 contest with the Jets.

Playing in his first regular season game in nearly two years, Wheeler stepped in at right tackle during Seattle's 17-12 loss to the New York Giants after Jamarco Jones exited with a groin injury. Playing 20 snaps in the fourth quarter, he struggled in pass protection, allowing a sack and a pair of pressures.

Teams are only allowed to elevate practice squad players for game day twice before they must be elevated to the actual 53-man roster. Having already been promoted for the season opener in Atlanta as well as last week's game, the Seahawks opted to sign Wheeler with Jones already ruled out for this weekend and fellow reserve Cedric Ogbuehi listed as questionable with a calf injury.

If Jones and Ogbuehi both are inactive, Wheeler will serve as the primary backup behind Brandon Shell, who is expected to start against his former team after missing the past two games with a high ankle sprain.

With Travis Homer likely to miss his fourth straight game with a knee issue and safety Ryan Neal also nursing a hip injury, Armstrong will make his second appearance with the Seahawks this season as a special teams reinforcement. He previously played 15 special teams snaps in a 37-34 loss to the Cardinals back in Week 7.

Now in his eighth NFL season out of Miami, Armstrong has played in 85 career games, producing 156 tackles, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles.