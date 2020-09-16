Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Garners NFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

After putting on a quarterbacking clinic in Atlanta, Russell Wilson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following the Seahawks 38-25 Week 1 win over the Falcons.

Torching Atlanta's defense all afternoon, Wilson finished with 31 completions on 35 pass attempts, threw for 322 yards, and tossed four touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed passes to nine different receivers, including completing all eight of his targets to Tyler Lockett.

Wilson also made history with a 28-yard run in the opening quarter, joining Hall of Famer Steve Young as only the second player in NFL history with 30,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards.

Cooking from the outset, Wilson capped off Seattle's opening drive a perfect six for six passing and found Chris Carson in the flats for a three-yard score. Moments later, he connected with the star running back again for a 19-yard touchdown.

Facing a 4th and 5 situation in the third quarter with Seattle nursing a two-point lead, Wilson dropped a 38-yard dime to DK Metcalf on a go route to extend the advantage to nine. Later in the quarter after a fumble by Atlanta, he hit Greg Olsen from seven yards out to create further separation on the scoreboard.

This is the 10th time in Wilson's career where he's been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. He earned the distinction twice during the 2019 season and the Seahawks superstar will have a great chance to equal or surpass that mark this season.