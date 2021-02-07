Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Named 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Long known as one of the NFL's most charitable players, including visiting with patients at Seattle Childrens hospital each Tuesday ever since entering the league in 2012, Wilson finally earned one of the NFL's most prestigious awards.

Since breaking into the NFL, Russell Wilson has thrown 267 touchdown passes, the fourth-most in the league during that span. He's led the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, two NFC championships, and eight playoff appearances in nine seasons. He's been a Pro Bowler seven times and earned an All-Pro selection in 2019.

But his laundry list of accomplishments on the field pales in comparison to what he has achieved off the field and it's only fitting Wilson finally earned his due as the winner of the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes excellence both on and off the field. Few players in the NFL meet both qualifications with the same excellence as Seattle's star signal caller.

“Love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love changes things,” Wilson said during his acceptance speech.

Long renowned for his charitable deeds and dedication to the community off the field, including his weekly visits to meet with patients at Seattle Childrens Hospital since arriving in the Pacific Northwest back in 2012, Wilson made an even greater impact off the field during the most challenging year of our lifetimes.

Back in March, teaming up with Seattle Food Lifeline, Wilson and his wife Ciara donated one million meals to struggling families at the start of the pandemic. He also partnered with the aviation company Wheels Up to help put food on the table for those impacted by job loss and schools closures during the crisis, with those efforts yielding over 47 million meals for Feeding America.

In addition, Wilson's Why Not You Foundation partnered with United Way Worldwide, Rockefeller Foundation, and Door Dash to expand the Ride United program, which provides food and valuable supplies to vulnerable families. The pilot program was launched back in April and more than one million deliveries have already been made to 175 communities.

With the pandemic exposing our nation's lingering inequalities and injustices for Americans of color, Wilson and Ciara placed billboards around the country reading "Black Lives Matter, Love Russell and Ciara." The couple also teamed up with the I AM A VOTER campaign in efforts to show the importance of registering to vote to help bring positive change and Wilson was a catalyst in the Seahawks organization having 100 percent voter participation.

After visiting more than 600 pediatric patients during his NFL career to this point, Wilson has continued his weekly visits to Seattle Children's Hospital virtually. Later this year, he and Ciara will launch the Why Not You Academy in Des Moines, Washington, a tuition-free charter school aiming to re-imagine education through mentor-based programs for the community it serves.

Wilson officially joined Steve Largent as the second Seahawk to win the distinguished honor. After winning an award rightfully named after one of his father Harrison's favorite athletes, whenever he eventually hangs up his cleats, this one may stand out above everything else he has accomplished and still has yet to accomplish on the field.