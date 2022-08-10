Skip to main content

Geno Smith Named Seahawks QB Starter For Preseason Game No. 1

Pete Carroll has named a starter for the Seahawks first preseason game.

The questions surrounding the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback battle have finally been answered. 

At least for the first preseason game. 

On Tuesday Seahawks coach Pete Carroll named the team's starter for their preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, picking veteran Geno Smith over 25-year-old Drew Lock.

“Yeah, he’s still going with the ones,” coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday. “He’ll start the game this weekend, and he’s ready to go. He had a very solid day today, and he made some big throws.”

Smith and Lock have been competing with one another for the right to take over for Russell Wilson since the beginning of the offseason, with Smith holding a slim edge throughout training camp. 





Lock has his moments too, however, reportedly outperforming Smith during the Seahawks mock game over the weekend while making significant progress in learning the system. 

“Yeah, I think it was his most solid performance,” Carroll said of Lock. “He’s had really good days too, but I think that was the best one under the circumstances he went with the ones and the twos and all of that. I really liked his poise, his comfort in the pocket, handling stuff, adjustments, calls that he had to make at the line of scrimmage. All of that he handled really well.”

In his career, Smith is 13-21 as a starter and has completed 592 of 1006 passes for 6,917 yards and 34 touchdowns, with 37 interceptions. 

