Seahawks RB Chris Carson Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery

A lengthy rehab awaits after cervical-fusion surgery, but Seattle remains optimistic Carson will be able to return to football without a hitch in 2022.

More than two months since he last played in a game for the Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll confirmed running back Chris Carson recently underwent successful neck surgery and hopes to return to football in 2022.

“He sounds very positive about coming back from this,” Carroll said. “[He’s] really anxious to get back with his guys, and he sounded good for, you know, what he just went through.”

Carson, 27, started each of Seattle's first four games before missing a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The following week, he landed on injured reserve with what Carroll called a "long-term" neck issue and missed three games before being designated to return to practice. Unable to turn the corner as hoped, the team ruled him out for the rest of the season and he opted for cervical-fusion surgery to correct the problem.

Finishing on injured reserve for the third time in five NFL seasons, Carson rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Since being ruled out for the season, the Seahawks have primarily leaned on Alex Collins as his replacement, though Adrian Peterson and Rashaad Penny started the past two games. The latter is expected to start in Sunday's rematch against the Rams after rushing for a career-high 137 yards in a Week 14 win over the Texans.

While his prognosis remains a positive one, given the nature of his injury and the position he plays, the Seahawks may have a difficult decision on their hands in regard to Carson's future with the team in 2022. He signed a two-year contract in March, but he carries a non-guaranteed salary of $4.5 million next season and cutting him would create a cap savings of $3.4 million. The team would incur a $3 million dead cap charge if such a move was made.

Choosing to move on from Carson would only exacerbate Seattle's long-term concerns at running back. Collins and Penny will both be unrestricted free agents next spring, leaving only Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas currently under contract next season. Undrafted rookie Josh Johnson would be an exclusive rights free agent and likely be brought back as well.

For now, however, based on Carroll's comments, Carson very much remains in the Seahawks plans for next year as long as he fully recovers.

In additional injury news, Carroll confirmed owner Jody Allen sent a private jet to Houston to bring cornerback Gavin Heslop back to Seattle after undergoing surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula suffered last weekend.

“[We] got him back here so we could we can take care of him,” Carroll said. “His spirits are good and surgery was, really, like it was perfectly successful.”

As for players who may or may not be available to play against the Rams on Sunday, Carroll said the Seahawks would need to see how starting right tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder) improved over the course of the week. Though he participated in an earlier walkthrough, he didn't participate in Wednesday's practice and his status remains up in the air.

If Shell can't go on Sunday, undrafted rookie Jake Curhan would receive his second consecutive start facing far tougher competition against a talented Rams defensive line featuring Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd.

“We won’t know for a couple days,” Carroll said of Shell. “We’ve got to protect him, because his shoulder has been really sore. He’s got the heart of a lion — he wants to go. But we’ve got to make sure that he’s okay and he can stay out there.”

While Shell didn't practice, the Seahawks did have cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive tackle Bryan Mone back on the field after both players left Sunday's win with injuries. Reed, who suffered a chest contusion in the fourth quarter while colliding with Texans tight end Brevin Jordan, wasn't even listed on the injury report. As for Mone, he was limited with what Carroll called a PCL sprain in his knee.

Along with Reed and Mone practicing, Homer also returned to the field as a full participant after sitting out last week with hamstring and calf injuries. With Collins potentially out due to his addition to the COVID-19 list on Thursday, the third-year back could see extended snaps as a third-down back for Seattle on Sunday.