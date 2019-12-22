SeahawkMaven
Seahawks RB Duo Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise Depart with Injuries vs. Cardinals

CorbinSmithNFL

Already without Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks may have only one healthy running back available for the second half of Sunday’s Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals.

In a matter of minutes, starter Chris Carson and reserve C.J. Prosise departed the sidelines for Seattle’s locker room. Carson exited with a hip injury and is listed as questionable to return, while Prosise has been ruled out with an arm injury.

Coming out of the gate, Carson started off fast, rushing three times for 24 yards on Seattle’s opening scoring possession. Before being evaluated in the blue medical tent, he’d rushed eight times for 40 yards to pace the rushing attack. He also caught one pass for 20 yards.

The oft-injured Prosise ran the ball four times for 14 yards in the first half, but he was stuffed on a 3 and 2 conversion in the second quarter. After an eight-yard gain late in the half, he was spotted on the sideline with trainers having his wrist area looked at.

If Carson can’t return to the field, the Seahawks will be left with only rookie Travis Homer and fullback Nick Bellore as backfield options. Homer has only carried the ball three times this season for 36 yards and primarily contributed on special teams, while Bellore has ran the ball one time in his entire NFL career.

