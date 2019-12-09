Seahawk Maven
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Exits with Knee Injury

CorbinSmithNFL

Suffering an apparent left knee injury, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny exited Sunday’s Week 14 matchup against the Rams and will not return.

After catching a screen pass from quarterback Russell Wilson, Penny exploded outside for a 16-yard gain behind a block from guard Mike Iupati and picked up the first down. However, he looked to hyperextend the knee while being tackled by safety Taylor Rapp and immediately grabbed his left knee after hitting the ground.

Penny managed to limp to the bench for assistance and after spending time in Seattle’s blue medical tent, he was escorted to the locker room with under eight minutes left in the first quarter.

With Penny sidelined, the Seahawks did dress veteran C.J. Prosise as well as rookie Travis Homer, who should see snaps in a reserve role behind starter Chris Carson for the remainder of the game.

