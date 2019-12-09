Seahawk Maven
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Tears ACL, Out for the Season

As initially feared when he left the field during Sunday’s 28-12 loss to the Rams, the Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny for the remainder of the 2019 season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Penny suffered a torn ACL in his left knee along with other significant damage. Bracing for reconstructive surgery, it may be an optimistic timetable for him to be ready to return for the start of training camp in July.

The injury occurred on Seattle’s first offensive possession on Sunday, as Penny caught a 16-yard screen pass from quarterback Russell Wilson. Immediately after being tackled by safety Taylor Rapp, he clutched his left knee while writhing in pain next to the sideline and had to be helped to the bench.

Initially reported as questionable to return, Penny hobbled to the locker room with team personnel and quickly was downgraded to out. After the game, coach Pete Carroll indicated he had an ACL sprain but didn’t know the severity.

The timing of the injury couldn’t be worse for the player and the Seahawks, as Penny started to find his groove over the past few weeks as a complement to starting running back Chris Carson. Showing off his excellent burst, he rushed for 203 yards and scored three touchdowns in victories over the Vikings and Eagles.

Now, Penny will have to start all over with an arduous rehab process upcoming and Seattle will have to move forward with C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer as potential replacements in a reserve role behind Carson.

Experienced in Seattle’s system, the versatile Prosise should get the first crack to take over Penny’s role. The fourth-year back has shown flashes of ability when healthy, but injuries have plagued him throughout his NFL career and he’s only carried the ball 14 times in seven games this season.

Carving out his own niche as a rookie, Homer has shined on special teams, but hasn’t played a single offensive snap up to this point. His lone carry came on a fake punt against the Vikings, as he picked up 29 yards on the trick play.

