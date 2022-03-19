Seahawks Re-Sign IOL Kyle Fuller

Despite a woeful 2021 campaign and their decision to non-tender him as a restricted free agent, the Seahawks have circled back to interior offensive lineman Kyle Fuller, re-signing the 28-year old on Friday.

Initially joining the team in 2019, Fuller has appeared in 23 games for Seattle and opened the 2021 season as its starting center. But after struggling mightily to the tune of an abysmal 45.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the Baylor product was supplanted by Ethan Pocic in Week 8 and didn't see another start at center for the remainder of the year. Fuller went on to make a pair of starts at left guard in Weeks 12 and 13—the former of which he posted a striking 0.0 pass block grade in, and the latter he failed to finish due to an ankle injury.

As mentioned, Fuller entered this offseason as a restricted free agent and was non-tendered ahead of the new league year. That, paired with the arrival of recent free-agent signing Austin Blythe, appeared to spell the end of Fuller's time in the Pacific Northwest, but the 28-year old is back to provide Seattle familiar depth in its interior offensive line ranks.

Fuller is now set to compete with the likes of Dakoda Shepley and 2021 undrafted free agent Pier-Olivier Lestage for a spot on the Seahawks' active roster this summer. However, given that a clear starting center has seemingly been established in Blythe, Fuller will have a tough time avoiding cut downs if his struggles persist.