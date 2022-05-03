Seahawks Re-Sign S Josh Jones

The Seahawks have heavily focused on safety depth since the draft came to an end on Saturday. Now, they have brought a late-season contributor from 2021 back into the fold.

The Seahawks announced on Tuesday they have re-signed safety Josh Jones. The sixth-year man out of North Carolina State is a former second-round draft pick of the Packers and had bounced around to the Cowboys, Jaguars and Colts before landing on Seattle's practice squad last December.

Elevated to the active roster in each of the team's final four games last season, Jones left a strong impression on Seattle before heading back to the open market this spring. He started one of those four games—the Seahawks' regular-season finale versus the Cardinals—and racked up 10 tackles and a pass breakup in the 38-30 victory.

In his career, Jones has appeared in 58 total games and started 26 of them. He has 227 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, nine pass deflections and two interceptions to his credit over that time.

Jones gives Seattle yet another depth option at safety, joining the likes of Ryan Neal, Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi behind starters Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. The team is also reported to be in agreement with undrafted rookie free agent safeties Deontai Williams, Joey Blount, Bubba Bolden and Scott Nelson.

To open up space on the roster for Jones' addition, the Seahawks waived defensive tackle Niles Scott. The Frostburg State product has signed to the practice squads of eight different organizations since going undrafted in 2018 and will now have to look for another opportunity elsewhere.

More smaller moves like this are certain to come now that the draft is in Seattle's rearview mirror. As training camp inches closer, the natural roster churn of the summer will amp up for general manager John Schneider, head coach Pete Carroll and company.