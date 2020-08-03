SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran DE Branden Jackson

Corbin Smith

After being released earlier this month, the Seahawks are expected to welcome back veteran defensive end Branden Jackson on a more team-friendly one-year contract.

Per a source, Jackson has reported back to Seattle and has already started COVID-19 testing. A new deal could be signed as early as Wednesday once he clears protocol and gains entrance into the team facility.

Rewarding him for his reliability in a reserve role, Seattle placed an original round tender on Jackson back in March. Under terms of the tender, the 27-year old would have earned $2.133 million in 2020, but the organization opted to release him and he's expected to re-sign for significantly less.

Originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, Jackson was signed to the Seahawks practice squad in September 2017. He received a promotion the active roster when Pro Bowl defensive end Cliff Avril suffered a career-ending neck injury in Week 4 against the Colts.

While his spot on the roster has been a tenuous one throughout his NFL career, including being cut by Seattle prior to the start of the 2018 season, Jackson has managed to stick around due to his toughness and versatility. Playing in a career-high 15 games in 2019, the 295-pound defender produced 20 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and two passes defensed while playing 418 snaps.

In four NFL seasons, Jackson has appeared in 36 games and made four starts, recording 42 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and seven quarterback hits. He will once again compete for playing time at defensive end, but may also see snaps reduced inside as a defensive tackle on passing downs.

Seahawks Position Preview: Quarterbacks

There's no doubt who will be under center for Seattle on September 13 when the team opens the season in Atlanta, but could there still be a battle brewing for the backup quarterback job?

Corbin Smith

Sunday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 9 Victory Against Buccaneers

After fending off a late comeback effort against Atlanta, Seattle couldn't hold a seven-point advantage over Tampa Bay through the final seconds of regulation, forcing the game into overtime. Thankfully, a game-winning touchdown from Jacob Hollister led to an exciting finish in Week 9.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Washington

Looking to move on from a turbulent offseason, the now-unnamed Washington Football Team will host the Seahawks in Week 15 with a young quarterback in Dwayne Haskins under center and a top-five pick in Chase Young ready to chase down Russell Wilson.

Corbin Smith

How Bobby Wagner’s HBCU Support Is Shaping Next Class Of Athletes

Unaware of HBCUs until he arrived at Utah State University, Wagner has been a vocal advocate for these schools over the past year and his efforts could have a substantial impact on where some top recruits choose to sign in the near future.

aryannaprasad

Remaining Virus Free Will Offer Competitive Advantage This Season for Seahawks

As NFL teams try to stage training camps amid a pandemic, the onus will fall on players, coaches, and personnel to be aware of their surroundings and who they come in contact with like never before. The teams who excel in this regard will have a clear advantage.

Nick Lee

Locked On Seahawks (8/1/20) - Comparing Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs to Other Top NFL Safety Duos

Joining forces with Diggs, a close friend dating back to a recruiting trip to Texas, Adams should give Seattle one of the best safety tandems in the sport. Where does the pair rank against other elite pairings across the league?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Release Emmanuel Ellerbee, Create Roster Spot

After sitting out the entire 2019 season injured, Ellerbee will have a chance to latch on with another team, while the Seahawks may have a few additions coming in the near future with two open roster spots to fill.

Corbin Smith

Training Camp Off to Positive Start for Seahawks

While many teams have lengthy COVID-19 injury lists just four days into camp, the Seahawks have yet to report a positive test and only one player has chosen to opt out to this point. Now comes the hard part as players must maintain discipline off the field.

Corbin Smith

The president with his first address in Seattle.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Star Jamal Adams Mocks Idea He's Only a 'Box Safety'

Named a First-Team All-Pro in 2019, Adams has racked up sacks and tackles for loss playing extensive snaps near the line of scrimmage. But there's more to his game than functioning as an extra linebacker in the box.

Corbin Smith