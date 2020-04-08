Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran G Jordan Simmons

Further bolstering depth along their offensive line, the Seahawks have re-signed veteran guard Jordan Simmons.

Simmons, 25, originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of USC in 2017. After being released by Oakland prior to the start of the 2018 regular season, Seattle claimed him off waivers.

Though Simmons spent most of the first half of the season as a healthy scratch, an injury to starting right guard D.J. Fluker forced him into the starting lineup in his hometown of Los Angeles against the Rams in Week 10. Holding his own against one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL, Simmons helped the Seahawks rush for 273 yards in a tight 36-31 defeat.

The 6-foot-4, 339-pound Simmons wound up starting two more games in Fluker's absence, eventually suffering a season-ending knee injury of his own against the 49ers in Week 15. In his three starts, the Seahawks averaged 218 rushing yards per game.

Unfortunately, Simmons' durability woes continued in 2019, as another knee injury landed him on injured reserve in August, ending his season. Over the past eight years, he's only managed to start five games for the Trojans and Seahawks due to persistent injury problems.

Keeping his injury history in mind, Seattle chose not to tender Simmons as an exclusive rights free agent last month, making him an unrestricted free agent. All along, however, the organization has expressed interest in bringing the promising young lineman back at the right price.

As long as he can stay healthy, Simmons should be in line to compete for a roster spot against Phil Haynes, Jordan Roos, Ethan Pocic, and recently-signed Chance Warmack whenever offseason workouts or training camp starts up.