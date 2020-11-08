Seahawks React to Historic Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Win

As votes continue to pour in, Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have been declared as the president-elect and vice president-elect.

Biden is the first President to unseat an incumbent in 30 years, and he is the second Roman Catholic president since John F. Kennedy. What’s even more groundbreaking is the mark Harris will leave on history. She is the first woman, the first African American and the first South Asian to become Vice President.

While Seahawks players have diplomatically encouraged the importance of voting over the past few weeks, many players who supported Biden and Harris finally shared their joy in the wake of a Democratic win.

Here are several Seahawks players as they celebrate the news of a Biden/Harris presidency.

Russell Wilson

Wilson has a reputation for being the kind of person who wouldn’t say a bad thing about anyone, characterized by his support of Antonio Brown while the Seahawks courted the wide receiver.

As the news broke Friday, Wilson was as positive as ever, expressing his love and support at the election of Kamala Harris, the first Black female Vice President.

Wilson shared an even more positive message in light of Biden’s win: a tearful message by a relieved Van Jones that Donald Trump was finally elected out of office.

Jones, a political commentator on CNN, got emotional explaining that “it’s easier telling your kids character matters… telling the truth matters... being a good person matters.” Jones continues to reflect on some of the more painful national experiences over the past four years, including George Floyd’s death. A parent of three young children himself, Wilson shared the video with prayer hands and the message “love is the way.”

Jamal Adams

Lively strong safety Jamal Adams also shared the video of Harris as she called Biden to tell him they won. Reflecting on the election of the first Black Vice President four years after Barack Obama left the White House, Adams told Harris, “God Bless you. History was made once again. Congratulations!”

Adams continued that the fight for a better country was not finished once the election is over. “Let's not stop now,” he said. “Let's not lose our focus. Let's keep making change!”

Doug Baldwin

A notable social justice advocate with a sense of humor, Baldwin shared what he called “live footage of the fight for democracy.” The so-called footage was actually a widely-circulated meme interchanging the final scene in "Avengers: Endgame" with Republican and Democrat leaders.

Quandre Diggs

Known for speaking his mind on Twitter, Quandre Diggs had a simple response to learning the news: an emoji fist in the air, which has been used to represent Black Power for decades.

Penny Hart

Georgia native Penny Hart shared tweets about the impact Georgia voters had within their state and on the presidential election.

Voters in Brunswick, Georgia ousted the district attorney formerly in charge of the Ahmaud Arbery case, while Stacey Abrams was celebrated for her incredible efforts to register new voters in the state.

DeeJay Dallas

While not directly related to the election’s outcome, DeeJay Dallas shared a story about what voting means to a 99-year-old Black voter born to a sharecropper on a Louisiana plantation.

For Black NFL players, voting access and increased electoral representation is something many have reflected on through this election cycle.

Chris Carson and Shaquem Griffin

Both Chris Carson and Shaquem Griffin shared a popular joke this Saturday, telling former Apprentice host Donald Trump, “You’re fired.”

Whether humorous or inspirational, what many NFL players have expressed is this: they look forward to four years of a president who, at the very least, won’t suggest “getting those SOB’s off the field” because of their political beliefs.