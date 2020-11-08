SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks React to Historic Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Win

Aryanna Prasad

As votes continue to pour in, Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have been declared as the president-elect and vice president-elect.

Biden is the first President to unseat an incumbent in 30 years, and he is the second Roman Catholic president since John F. Kennedy. What’s even more groundbreaking is the mark Harris will leave on history. She is the first woman, the first African American and the first South Asian to become Vice President.

While Seahawks players have diplomatically encouraged the importance of voting over the past few weeks, many players who supported Biden and Harris finally shared their joy in the wake of a Democratic win.

Here are several Seahawks players as they celebrate the news of a Biden/Harris presidency.

Russell Wilson

Wilson has a reputation for being the kind of person who wouldn’t say a bad thing about anyone, characterized by his support of Antonio Brown while the Seahawks courted the wide receiver.

As the news broke Friday, Wilson was as positive as ever, expressing his love and support at the election of Kamala Harris, the first Black female Vice President. 

Wilson shared an even more positive message in light of Biden’s win: a tearful message by a relieved Van Jones that Donald Trump was finally elected out of office.

Jones, a political commentator on CNN, got emotional explaining that “it’s easier telling your kids character matters… telling the truth matters... being a good person matters.” Jones continues to reflect on some of the more painful national experiences over the past four years, including George Floyd’s death. A parent of three young children himself, Wilson shared the video with prayer hands and the message “love is the way.”

Jamal Adams

Lively strong safety Jamal Adams also shared the video of Harris as she called Biden to tell him they won. Reflecting on the election of the first Black Vice President four years after Barack Obama left the White House, Adams told Harris, “God Bless you. History was made once again. Congratulations!”

Adams continued that the fight for a better country was not finished once the election is over. “Let's not stop now,” he said. “Let's not lose our focus. Let's keep making change!”

Doug Baldwin

A notable social justice advocate with a sense of humor, Baldwin shared what he called “live footage of the fight for democracy.” The so-called footage was actually a widely-circulated meme interchanging the final scene in "Avengers: Endgame" with Republican and Democrat leaders. 

Quandre Diggs

Known for speaking his mind on Twitter, Quandre Diggs had a simple response to learning the news: an emoji fist in the air, which has been used to represent Black Power for decades. 

Penny Hart

Georgia native Penny Hart shared tweets about the impact Georgia voters had within their state and on the presidential election.

Voters in Brunswick, Georgia ousted the district attorney formerly in charge of the Ahmaud Arbery case, while Stacey Abrams was celebrated for her incredible efforts to register new voters in the state. 

DeeJay Dallas

While not directly related to the election’s outcome, DeeJay Dallas shared a story about what voting means to a 99-year-old Black voter born to a sharecropper on a Louisiana plantation.

For Black NFL players, voting access and increased electoral representation is something many have reflected on through this election cycle. 

Chris Carson and Shaquem Griffin

Both Chris Carson and Shaquem Griffin shared a popular joke this Saturday, telling former Apprentice host Donald Trump, “You’re fired.”

Whether humorous or inspirational, what many NFL players have expressed is this: they look forward to four years of a president who, at the very least, won’t suggest “getting those SOB’s off the field” because of their political beliefs. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Breakdown: Anticipation Key Trait Behind Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's MVP Season

Russell Wilson is playing at an ultra high level in 2020 with the Seahawks building their offense around his talent. Matty F. Brown analyzes one of the key traits to Wilson's career year-success: anticipation.

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks Elevating RB Alex Collins, CB Jayson Stanley to Play Against Bills

With Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde, and Shaquill Griffin already ruled out, Seattle will bring up reinforcements in the backfield and secondary for this weekend's road trip to Buffalo.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Expect Points in Bunches in Buffalo

When the Seahawks and Bills square off on Sunday, it will be a paradise for fantasy managers who have shares on either side of the field.

Colby Patnode

It's Time to Acknowledge Russell Wilson as Greatest Dual-Threat Quarterback in NFL History

Though he isn't the most athletic quarterback in football in his ninth season, Wilson has proven himself to still be a dynamic runner when he needs to be for Seattle. Looking at his career numbers, there's never been a more dangerous dual-threat quarterback in NFL history.

Nick Lee

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive Featuring Paul Gallant of ESPN 710

Paul Gallant of ESPN 710 discusses the superstar arrival of DK Metcalf, what to expect from Seattle's defense with Jamal Adams and Carlos Dunlap, what concerns Buffalo presents in a tough Week 9 matchup, and more.

Hannah Hoover

Chris Carson, Shaquill Griffin Ruled Out for Seahawks Week 9 Matchup vs. Bills

While Seattle will be without several key starters for a pivotal out of conference matchup in Buffalo, the team will welcome star safety Jamal Adams and recently acquired defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the lineup.

CorbinSmithNFL

Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Bracing for Josh Allen, Bills Explosive Aerial Attack

After years of struggling to find a long-term answer at quarterback, the Bills finally appear to have found the solution in Allen, who has taken a major leap forward in his third season due to the presence of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and the addition of star receiver Stefon Diggs.

CorbinSmithNFL

Ken Norton Jr. Still Amazed by Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner’s Growth, Leadership in Year 9

Playing during a season where barely anything is considered normal, the Seahawks have relied on Wagner to serve as the outspoken leader on defense and his leadership has been paying off in a massive way through the first half of the 2020 campaign.

Thomas Hall10

Pete Carroll, Seahawks Excited About Jamal Adams' Impending Return

While Seattle's marquee offseason acquisition missed the last four games due to a groin injury, Adams finally returned to practice and there's also a strong belief the All-Pro strong safety will be ready to return against Buffalo in Week 9, providing the defense with a massive boost coming off an impressive showing against San Francisco.

Thomas Hall10

by

Bossmare

DK Metcalf: Coordinators 'Pick Who They Want to Get Defeated By' Game Planning for Seahawks

Averaging north of 34 points per game, the Seahawks have been dominating opponents primarily due to an explosive aerial attack revolving around MVP front-runner Russell Wilson and a trio of talented receivers headlined by Metcalf, forcing opposing coordinators to pick their poison each week.

CorbinSmithNFL