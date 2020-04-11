Seahawks Reflect on How NFL Draft Prep Has Been Impacted by COVID-19

SEATTLE, WA - Typically this time of year, with the draft mere weeks away, NFL hopefuls are scrambling trying to wrap up pro days and racking up frequent flyer miles traveling to visit with prospective teams.

But like the rest of the world, nothing has come close to resembling normal in the NFL this offseason due to the COVID-19 crisis and the pre-draft process hasn't been exempt.

Pro days have been canceled across the country, leaving players scrambling for vastly different reasons. Planes have been grounded and facility visits have been banned, forcing prospects to speak with teams virtually online and think outside the box filming private workouts for scouts.

Once the actual draft arrives as scheduled on April 23, the festivities will also look dramatically different than usual.

Fans won't descend on Las Vegas as planned. Players won't be able to walk up to the podium to shake Roger Goodell's hand, though EA Sports apparently plans to create a "virtual moment" for each first-round pick meeting with the commissioner. Due to most states initiating stay-at-home orders, coaches, general managers, and scouts will be working remotely from their homes.

Some NFL higher-ups weren't pleased Goodell didn't postpone the draft until a later date, but as Seahawks running back Travis Homer argued, he wasn't surprised they kept it scheduled as planned because fans deserve the distraction with no other sporting events taking place currently.

"You know, that's still just something for the general public to get their mind off stuff," Homer commented. "That really eases their mind."

At this time a year ago, Homer was wrapping up his own preparations for the 2019 NFL Draft. After performing well against his running back brethren in the annual combine in Indianapolis, he participated in Miami's pro day and flew to meet with several teams in the weeks leading up to the event.

Homer eventually received a phone call from Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who used a sixth-round selection on him. Even if the draft lacks its usual bells and whistles, after their pre-draft plans were already turned upside down, he doesn't want this year's class of players to have to wait longer to enjoy that moment for themselves.

"As long as they do some type of screening thing or whatever for those projected to be in the first round, I think it will still be a very cool experience for everyone."

Looking back at his own experiences training for the draft, Seahawks defensive end Branden Jackson also took part in the scouting combine and Texas Tech's annual pro day. But unlike Homer, he wasn't lucky enough to get picked and didn't latch on with a team until the Raiders signed him following their rookie minicamp in May 2016.

After taking an unconventional route to an NFL roster spot as an undrafted free agent, Jackson believes it will much tougher for teams to uncover diamonds in the rough this year, especially for those trying to make the jump from smaller schools to the league.

"I think we're gonna miss out on the hidden gems," Jackson said. "The guys you haven't heard of or you may have heard of who have potential but weren't able to show it at pro days. There's always a handful of guys at a pro day who just impress scouts."

While he and Homer agree about players being "hurt" by the ability to show what they can do at pro day workouts, Jackson does see a bit of a silver lining in regard to how teams will evaluate players. Rather than relying too heavily on testing numbers, they'll be forced to draft based strictly off what they've seen on film.

"Some guys aren't testers - they're not a guy that's going to test well," Jackson elaborated. "But they may have been really impressive on film."

Jackson anticipates this will further distance the gap between teams with strong, well-operated scouting departments from those on the other end of the spectrum.

"You'll see scouting departments who are renowned and well known who do a good job knowing their guys cause it's strictly based off scheme fit and how this person plays."

Jackson may be onto something with certain organizations holding a greater advantage this year, but nobody knows what to truly expect when the draft kicks off in less than two weeks. An event that already plays out as a total crap shoot year to year should be even wilder adopting a virtual format to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

As they've done throughout this process, from owners to coaches to players, everyone will continue to do the best they can to make the most of challenging circumstances outside of their control. In the meantime, they still hope to make memories that will last a lifetime while ushering in a new wave of talent to the league.