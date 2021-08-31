Seahawks Release Initial 53-Man Roster

The Seahawks stocked up on quarterbacks, running backs, and offensive linemen, while the team only kept four receivers and four cornerbacks, though those numbers will likely change once the waiver period ends on Wednesday.

With the 1 PM PST deadline now passed, the Seahawks announced their initial 53-man roster, which featured a few unexpected surprises.

Seattle released three vested veterans and waived 26 additional players, bringing the roster to 52 players. Once the trade with Jacksonville for cornerback Sidney Jones becomes official, he will fill the 53rd roster slot.

Among players released who will not be subject to waivers, defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, guard Jordan Simmons, and cornerback Damarious Randall will be free to sign with any team as unrestricted free agents. The following 26 players hit the waiver wire:

DT Myles Adams

TE Ian Bunting

T Tommy Champion

S Aashari Crosswell

LB Aaron Donkor

G Greg Eiland

WR Aaron Fuller

WR Penny Hart

CB Gavin Heslop

DT Jarrod Hewitt

G Jared Hocker

WR Cade Johnson

RB Josh Johnson

G Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Brad Lundblade

TE Tyler Mabry

S Joshua Moon

CB John Reid

LB Jon Rhattigan

WR Darece Roberson

CB Will Sunderland

TE Cam Sutton

WR Cody Thompson

WR Travis Toivonen

WR Connor Wedington

LB Lakiem Williams

Among that grouping of players, the vast majority were expected to be released. But there were a few unexpected cuts, with Hart and Thompson being two receivers many expected to make the team and Mabry expected to stick around while Colby Parkinson continues his recovery from a broken foot.

Only one undrafted rookie made this year's squad, at least initially, with Jake Curhan being retained as one of 11 offensive linemen currently on the roster. The former California standout started all three preseason games at right tackle and also saw some snaps at right guard and left tackle, impressing the coaching staff.

The Seahawks retained three quarterbacks with Sean Mannion making the team and kept five running backs, including DeeJay Dallas, Alex Collins, and Travis Homer. On the flip side, the team only has four receivers on the roster after choosing to waive Hart, Thompson, Fuller, and Johnson among other wideouts.

Players who clear waivers on Wednesday will be eligible to sign with the Seahawks practice squad, which consists of 16 players. Linebacker Aaron Donkor can also be added as a 17th player with an exemption due to him being part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.

With players being released and waived across the league by all 32 teams, Seattle's roster will likely undergo several more changes before the team opens the regular season in Indianapolis on September 12.