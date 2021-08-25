Seahawks Release Luke Willson One Day After Signing Veteran Tight End

In a confounding series of events, Seattle moved on from Willson only 24 hours after he agreed to terms with the team, but the decision appears to have been made by the player himself.

Just 24 hours after re-signing with the Seahawks, Luke Willson has decided to hang up his cleats and the anticipated return of Techno Thursday has been cancelled.

After agreeing to terms with the veteran tight end on a one-year contract prior to Tuesday's practice, Seattle announced Willson had been released on Wednesday. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, the former Rice standout decided after practicing and beginning to learn a new playbook that his "heart wasn't in it" and he wanted to pursue other interests.

On a statement via Twitter, Willson announced his retirement from football, indicating he had dealt with severe pericardial effusion, a heart condition, during the offseason and spent several days in the hospital. Keeping his health in mind with a new perspective, he decided on Tuesday night that it was time to move onto the next phase of his life.

In his closing remarks, he thanked the city of Seattle and the 12s for making his time with the team "truly special" as well as his hometown of LaSalle, Ontario for providing him the opportunities to chase his dream of playing in the NFL.

If this is indeed the end of the 31-year old Willson's football career, what a ride it has been for a player who coach Pete Carroll has called a "gifted soul." Adored by teammates, coaches, and media alike, " he became a beloved figure in the Pacific Northwest thanks to his eccentric personality and free spirit.

Selected by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Wilson made an immediate impact as a key reserve for the franchise's first Super Bowl champion, catching 20 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. Spending his first five NFL seasons in Seattle, Willson caught 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Willson made on the most iconic receptions in franchise history when he reeled in an improbable two-point conversion pass from quarterback Russell Wilson late in a 28-22 comeback victory over Green Bay in the 2014 NFC Championship Game.

After brief stints with the Lions and Raiders, Willson returned to the Seahawks prior to the 2019 season. He appeared in 19 games over the next two seasons for the team, catching eight passes for 79 yards, while also playing in three games for the Ravens.