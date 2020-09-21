Seahawks S Quandre Diggs Ejected Following Personal Foul Penalty

The Seahawks' secondary took a bit hit late in the first quarter of their Week 2 matchup with the Patriots as starting free safety Quandre Diggs was disqualified following a personal foul penalty.

With New England facing a 4th and 3 situation from Seattle's 30-yard line, Cam Newton fired a strike to receiver N'Keal Harry and Diggs came flying from center field to deliver a jarring hit, which ended up being high around the head/neck area. Neither player was injured, but every ref threw a flag instantly on the obvious penalty.

With hit being of the helmet-to-helmet variety, Diggs was quickly sent to the locker room for the rest of the game.

With Diggs out for the remainder of the contest, Marquise Blair slid back to free safety and Lano Hill also checked in as a fifth defensive back to close out the drive. The Patriots eventually scored a touchdown to open the second quarter with Newton keeping it himself to put the visitors up 14-7.