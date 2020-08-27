SI.com
SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Schedule Tryouts with QB Kyle Sloter, WR Justin Hardy

One day after center Justin Britt and receiver Paul Richardson flew in for official free agent visits, the Seahawks brought in two more veterans to take a look at on Thursday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Seattle scheduled a visit and workout with free agent quarterback Kyle Sloter as well as receiver Justin Hardy.

Following a highly successful college career at Northern Colorado, Sloter originally signed with the Broncos as a free agent in 2017. Since then, he's bounced around with the Vikings, Cardinals, and Lions and hasn't appeared in an NFL game to this point.

Last August, Sloter played against the Seahawks in an exhibition matchup while competing for a backup spot behind Kirk Cousins with the Vikings, completing 11 out of 13 pass attempts for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Seattle recently claimed Danny Etling off waivers from the Falcons, so if Sloter is signed, that could spell doom for undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon. The former Washington State standout struggled in Wednesday's mock game and was intercepted twice by safety Marquise Blair.

Previously starring at East Carolina, Hardy joined the Falcons as a fourth-round pick in 2017. Appearing in 73 games over the past five seasons, he recorded 95 receptions for 946 yards and caught nine touchdowns. He also offers prior experience as a kick and punt returner on special teams.

The Seahawks currently have several receivers dealing with injuries, including Phillip Dorsett (sore foot), John Ursua (hamstring), and Cody Thompson (undisclosed injury). All three players sat out Wednesday's scrimmage, which explains the team's interest in Richardson and Hardy as veteran reinforcements.

If Hardy were to be signed by Seattle, he'd be expected to compete for snaps in the slot, where Ursua, rookie Freddie Swain, and Penny Hart have been seeing action during training camp.

In addition to Sloter and Hardy, Seattle also had visits with defensive end Ade Aruna, receivers Lance Lenoir and La'Michael Pettway, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu, and running backs Ralph Webb and Mike Weber.

