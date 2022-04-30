Seahawks Select Boye Mafe, Kenneth Walker III in Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Foregoing the opportunity to select either Malik Willis or Desmond Ridder, the Seahawks addressed their desperate need for pass rush and added college football's top running back in 2021 with picks No. 40 and No. 41.

After reportedly making calls in hopes of trading up in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seahawks have stuck at picks No. 40 and No. 41. Coming in with the first of the two selections is Minnesota outside linebacker Boye Mafe, followed by Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.

In light of the Falcons trading up to pick No. 38 for Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie, Mafe was widely considered to be the next best pass rusher on the board. The 23-year old paid a top-30 visit to Seattle on April 12 after impressing scouts during the Senior Bowl. To cap off his strong week down in Mobile, Alabama, he dominated the exhibition game to the tune of a two-sack performance.

Measuring in at 6-foot-33/4, 261 pounds, Mafe is a highly athletic prospect who wowed at the combine with his 4.53-seconds 40-yard dash time, 1.59-seconds 10-yard split, 38-inch vertical jump and 125-inch broad jump.

Mafe got his first chance to see the field consistently in a COVID-impacted 2020 campaign, recording 4.5 sacks on 13 pressures over the course of six games. Then, as a senior, he generated an eye-catching 19.2 percent pass rush win rate on his way to earning second-team All-Big Ten honors with a career-high 7.0 sacks, 42 pressures, 10.0 tackles for loss and a forced fumble to his credit.

Following Mafe from the Big Ten to Seattle is Walker, who became the second running back taken in this year's draft. Set to turn 22 in October, Walker began his collegiate career at Wake Forest, rushing for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns during his first two seasons. Upon his arrival in East Lansing, he quickly turned into a star and finished his lone year as a Spartan second in the country in rushing yards (1,636) and tied-eighth in touchdowns (18).

For his incredible efforts, Walker was the 2021 recipient of the Walter Camp Award, which is given to the best college football player as voted on by Division I head coaches and sports information directors. Additionally, he was crowned the top running back in the country by winning the Doak Walker Award and received Unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors as well.

Seattle recently re-signed former first-round pick Rashaad Penny to a one-year, $5.75 million contract following his breakout in the second half of 2021. It also still has Chris Carson on the roster, though he continues to work his way back from neck surgery and would save the team $4.6 million towards the salary cap if released after June 1.

Interestingly, the Seahawks handed in these picks with Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis still on the board. At the time of this writing, neither prospect has been selected. Ole Miss' Matt Corral, North Carolina's Sam Howell and Nevada's Carson Strong are also available.

Seattle is currently scheduled to pick again in the third round at No. 72.