Seahawks Select Mississippi State T Charles Cross With Pick No. 9 in 2022 NFL Draft

With their first top-10 selection in over a decade, the Seahawks have selected Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross.

A former five-star recruit out of Laurel, Mississippi, Cross was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs. Playing exclusively at left tackle in 2021, the newest Seahawk earned first-team All-SEC honors and was named the winner of the Kent Hull Trophy—an award given to the best offensive lineman in the Mississippi college football circuit.

Cross, the third offensive tackle taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is considered by many to be the best pure pass protector in this year's class. In 719 pass blocking snaps last season, he allowed just 2.0 sacks on 16 pressures, which partly earned him an overall grade of 86.7 from Pro Football Focus.

Barring an unexpected move to right tackle, Cross' selection likely spells the end of Duane Brown's time in the Pacific Northwest. The soon-to-be 15-year veteran remains an unrestricted free agent at this time.

For now, with Russell Wilson now in Denver, Cross is set to protect the blindside of either Geno Smith, Drew Lock or Jacob Eason in 2022. However, as of this writing, none of this year's quarterback prospects have been taken. The Seahawks, who are currently slated to make their next pick at No. 40 tomorrow night, have two second-round selections this year and next, as well as two firsts in 2023, to use in a potential trade back into the first round.

Therefore, it is possible Seattle's first draft night without a franchise quarterback since 2012 is far from over.