Seahawks Should Add 'Snacks' to Offseason Grocery List

CorbinSmithNFL

Armed with nearly $50 million in cap space and the potential to create more financial flexibility before the start of a new league year, the Seahawks have already shown they plan to be aggressive upgrading their roster this offseason.

Earlier this week, Seattle wasted little time improving its tight end group by signing 13-year veteran Greg Olsen to a one-year contract, addressing one of the team's biggest question marks in the short term.

In dire need of reinforcements along the defensive line, the Seahawks shouldn't stop there signing affordable veteran reinforcements before the start of free agency on March 18.

With Jarran Reed and Al Woods set to become an unrestricted free agents, Seattle could have some big shoes to fill in the trenches defensively. While several viable replacement options will be available in free agency, Schneider could get a head start filling the void by pursuing former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon Harrison.

Released by Detroit on Thursday, the 31-year old Harrison had been strongly considering retirement. But per multiple reports, "Snacks" intends to play in 2020 and should have plenty left in the tank to help a contender.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 350 pounds, Harrison is a mountain of a man who can be near impossible to move at the line of scrimmage. He commands double teams and doesn't just take up space - he's been a disruptive play maker at the defensive tackle position for most of his career.

Back in 2016, Harrison registered a whopping 86 tackles for the Giants and earned First-Team All-Pro distinction. Over the past seven seasons, he's averaged nearly 70 combined tackles per year and produced 37 tackles for loss, somehow never managing to make a Pro Bowl squad.

Though he's not known for his pass rushing ability, Harrison isn't a one-trick pony and has been a steady contributor collapsing the pocket in the interior. Over eight seasons, he's recorded 11.0 sacks and 24 quarterback hits and is just two years removed from setting career-highs in both categories.

Playing for an underachieving Lions team in 2019, Harrison had one of his worst seasons finishing with 49 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and three tackles for loss. After receiving an elite 92.0 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2018, his grade plummeted to 63.2 last season.

However, Detroit's entire defense underperformed during a disappointing campaign. A change of scenery could work wonders for Harrison and Seattle has been an ideal landing spot for aging defensive tackles over the years.

At 34 years young, Kevin Williams produced 31 tackles and 3.0 sacks for the Seahawks in 2014. In his second stint with the team, a 31-year old Tony McDaniel made 25 tackles and a sack. Last year, the 32-year old Woods had a fine season with 32 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

A strong argument can be made that, aside from Williams, Harrison has had a far better career than any of those aforementioned examples. With a better supporting cast around him, he'd be primed to return to his pre-2019 form.

Capable of destroying game plans at the line of scrimmage, Harrison would immediately bolster Seattle's run defense and by drawing double teams, he would make life easier for linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. He'd be a surefire upgrade over Woods and he's nearly two years younger.

Like Olsen, Harrison will likely be looking to latch on with a contender at this stage of his career. Coming off a down season by his standards, he should be affordable and won't count against the compensatory pick formula.

Joining the Seahawks would be a good fit for both sides, as Harrison would bring proven star power to the defensive line in a scheme tailored to his strengths and a bounce back year could set him up nicely to earn one more decent contract in free agency in 2021.

