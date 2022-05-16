Skip to main content

Seahawks Sign CB Elijah Jones, T Liam Ryan to 90-Man Roster

After performing well on a tryout basis at Seattle's rookie minicamp, Jones and Ryan will join the team heading into the start of organized team activities.

Filling two open spots on their 90-man roster, the Seahawks signed cornerback Elijah Jones and tackle Liam Ryan after impressing as tryout players at their recent rookie minicamp.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Jones, who reeled in an interception at the minicamp, started his college career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa before committing to Kansas in 2018. He then transferred to Oregon State prior to the 2021 season. He played in 24 games over four seasons with the two FBS programs, totaling 40 tackles, four tackles for loss, and eight pass breakups.

While Jones turned in a strong weekend to earn himself a contract, he will have a tall task standing out in a deep, competitive cornerback group. The Seahawks used a pair of draft picks on Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen, signed veteran Artie Burns in free agency, and brought back Sidney Jones, John Reid, and Michael Jackson. Tre Brown is also expected to return from a patellar tendon injury and vie for a starting role.

Playing across from Seahawks third-round pick Abraham Lucas at Washington State, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Ryan served as a four-year starter in Pullman. He began his career starting 13 games at guard as a third-year sophomore before sliding out to left tackle during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, earning Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 recognition. In total, he started 40 out of 43 games played for the Cougars.

Ryan took snaps at guard during Seattle's rookie minicamp, but the team lists him as a tackle. Given the lack of depth with only five tackles on the roster, including Lucas and first-round pick Charles Cross, he should receive ample opportunities during OTAs to prove himself and build some momentum heading towards training camp.

