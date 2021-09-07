Seahawks Sign CB John Reid to 53-Man Roster

Continuing their roster churn before the start of the regular season, the Seahawks added more depth to their ever-changing cornerback group.

Ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Colts this Sunday, the Seahawks continue to reshuffle the deck in their secondary. On Tuesday afternoon, cornerback John Reid's management announced their client has signed to the team's 53-man roster.

Reid was initially acquired in a trade with the Texans, which saw a conditional 2023 seventh-round draft pick go to Houston in return. But after the former Penn State corner was waived as the Seahawks cut their roster down to 53 players, the draft pick reverted back to Seattle.

His time in the Pacific Northwest, however, did not stop there. For the past week, Reid has served as one of the 17 players on the Seahawks' practice squad. On Monday, he earned praise from head coach Pete Carroll.

"John Reid has done a really nice job," Carroll said. "He plays really fast and has competed like crazy out here and has the ability to play multiple spots."

With Tre Brown nursing a knee injury and Ahkello Witherspoon recently being traded to the Steelers, Seattle's group of cornerbacks is in a pretty severe state of change right now. While the team's starters have seemingly been solidified—for Week 1, at least—with D.J. Reed and Tre Flowers, the depth behind them is ever-changing.

Trading for Sidney Jones and claiming Nigel Warrior off waivers last week, the Seahawks feature several fresh faces with just a few days worth of experience in their system. That's not including Blessuan Austin, whose reported signing has yet to be made official by the team.

If Brown requires a stint on short-term injured reserve, Reid would technically become the third-longest tenured cornerback on Seattle's active roster. That's after being traded for just 13 days ago and playing only 10 snaps in the team's preseason finale against the Chargers.

Moving Brown to IR could very well be the corresponding move to make room for Reid. However, nothing has officially come down from the Seahawks up to this point and there could still be another shoe to drop if Austin is still expected to sign.