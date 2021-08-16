Seahawks Sign DE Alex Tchangam, Waive Six Players Prior to Cutdown Deadline

Needing to trim their roster to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon, Seattle parted ways with six players while also signing Tchangam, who played collegiately at Colorado.

With NFL teams being required to reduce their respective rosters to 85 players by 1 PM PST on Tuesday, the Seahawks waived six players on Monday and also added pass rushing depth by signing defensive end Alex Tchangam.

Among the players receiving a pink slip during the first round of roster cuts, Seattle released linebacker Nate Evans, tackle Lukayas McNeil, running back Cameron Scarlett, defensive tackle Walter Palmore, receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams, and cornerback Jordan Miller.

Born in Cameroon, the 6-foot-2, 244-pound Tchangam moved to Georgia with his family when he was in middle school. He didn't begin playing organized football until he enrolled at De Anza College, a junior college in California, where he produced 16.0 sacks in 15 games over two seasons with the program before committing to play at Colorado.

In two seasons with the Buffaloes, Tchangam dressed for 20 games and made four starts, producing 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss. He went undrafted and did not play in the NFL during the 2020 season.

Evans, a second-year linebacker out of UCF, was claimed off waivers from the Jaguars in May. Miller, who starred at Washington and entered the league as a sixth-round pick for the Falcons, joined the Seahawks practice squad last season and re-signed on a future/reserve deal in January. Scarlett, Ratliff-Williams, and McNeil all signed shortly before or during training camp, while Palmore was signed before rookie minicamp.

All six players dressed and played in Seattle's preseason opening loss to Las Vegas on Saturday, with Evans and Palmore producing three tackles, Miller producing two tackles, and Scarlett rushing once for seven yards.

Unlike previous seasons, the NFL has reverted back to a tiered cutdown system following each preseason game. All teams will be required to trim rosters to 80 players by August 24 and reach 53-man limits for the regular season on August 31.