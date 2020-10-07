SI.com
Seahawks Sign DT Damon Harrison to Practice Squad

CorbinSmithNFL

After months of speculation, the Seahawks finally have completed their offseason shopping list by adding some "Snacks."

As originally reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, multiple sources have confirmed to the Seahawk Maven that veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison has agreed to sign with Seattle's practice squad. This move is strictly procedural and once the team believes he is ready to play, he will be elevated to the 53-man roster.

The Seahawks created a spot for Harrison on Tuesday by releasing defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas, a 2019 sixth-round selection.

Harrison, 31, brings impressive size and All-Pro pedigree to a Seattle defensive line that has exceeded expectations so far, at least from a run defense perspective. The surprise development of second-year players Bryan Mone and Anthony Rush has played a key role in the team limiting opponents to just 3.4 yards per carry, the third-best mark in the league through Week 4.

At 6-foot-3, 350 pounds, Harrison has long been considered one of the NFL's elite run stuffers since entering the league undrafted out of William Penn, producing 485 combined tackles and 37 tackles for loss in eight seasons. His best season came in 2016 with the Giants, as Harrison amassed a career-high 86 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and six tackles for loss, garnering First-Team All-Pro recognition.

Most recently, Harrison started 15 games for the Lions last season, recording 49 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and three passes defensed. As part of a mutual split, he was released by the team in February.

Despite having a down season by his standards in Detroit in 2019, Harrison remained a priority target for Seattle this offseason. With a newborn at home and uncertainty about playing during a pandemic, the veteran didn't latch on with a team prior to or during training camp and had previously considered retirement.

Once the regular season started, however, Harrison started to have an itch to play again. Following Seattle's Week 2 win over New England, reports began to surface again about Harrison landing with the Seahawks, but due to stringent COVID-19 protocols, he wasn't able to visit until Tuesday.

Now that he's joined the practice squad, the Seahawks will begin to fast track Harrison with hopes he may be able to contribute as early as possible, including the possibility of suiting up this upcoming Sunday. His massive presence would be welcomed in the trenches against a Vikings squad featuring the NFL's leading rusher in Dalvin Cook.

Due to new league rules, Seattle will have the option to move Harrison up this weekend without using one of their 53-man roster spots if they wish. Then, he could be promoted permanently next week, likely at the expense of a young player such as Rush.

