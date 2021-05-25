Seahawks Sign Former Fresno State TE Cam Sutton

Of the 91 players on the Seahawks' roster entering Tuesday, only five were tight ends. Despite a significant overhaul this offseason, it's a position group that's stayed relatively limited in quantity and uncertain in quality.

That overhaul has primarily been due to its losses, with Greg Olsen retiring and Jacob Hollister eventually signing with the Bills in free agency. One of the Seahawks' biggest offseason additions came in the form of tight end Gerald Everett, but aside from that and the post-draft signing of Nick Guggemos, they've remained fairly quiet.

Now, the Seahawks have reportedly added a bit more depth, coming to an agreement with Cam Sutton.

Not to be confused with Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton, the Seahawks' newest tight end signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Initially starting his collegiate career at Montana State, Sutton wound up at Riverside City College in 2017 before transferring to Fresno State for his final two years of eligibility.

Converting from receiver to tight end, Sutton put up 154 yards on nine receptions between 2018 and 2019. Despite the small production, he earned Carolina's attention last spring and made it all the way to mid August before being cut. Unfortunately for him, no team added him to their practice squad afterward.

Now back on an NFL team, Sutton will get to show what he can do in training camp this July while competing against the likes of Guggemos and Tyler Mabry for playing time in the preseason and practice squad consideration.

For the Seahawks, a corresponding move will be needed to add Sutton to the roster. They're currently at max capacity with 91 players on their 90-man roster—the exception being International Pathway Program allocation Aaron Donkor.