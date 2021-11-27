Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Seahawks Sign G Phil Haynes From Practice Squad, Activate CB Nigel Warrior in Quartet of Moves

    With the week of practice behind them, the Seahawks have made their final roster adjustments before travelling to Washington for Monday night's game.
    Author:

    Ahead of their Monday night matchup with the Washington Football Team, the Seahawks have made a quartet of moves. Third-year guard Phil Haynes has been signed from the practice squad and cornerback Nigel Warrior has been activated from injured reserve, while offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (elbow) and cornerback Tre Brown (knee) have been placed on IR, the team announced on Saturday.

    With Jones out of the equation and Damien Lewis (shoulder) also ruled out for Monday night, Haynes is expected to make his first career start at left guard. Haynes hasn't played in an NFL game since appearing in just one snap against the Eagles in Week 12 of the 2021 season. He also played 42 snaps in the Seahawks' 28-23 loss to the Packers in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs, filling in for an injured Jones.

    Haynes' addition to th may have come even if Lewis was able to make it out of the week healthy. Earlier this week, the Seahawks placed a practice squad protection on the former fourth-round pick, barring other teams from signing him away—something they haven't often utilized this season. 

    Brown's trip to IR comes as no surprise after undergoing season-ending surgery earlier this week. However, Seattle will get a reinforcement in its defensive backfield with Warrior, who's spent the entire regular season rehabbing a leg injury after being claimed off waivers from Baltimore on September 1.

    Read More

    Cornerback D.J. Reed will also make his return after missing last week's 23-13 loss to the Cardinals with a groin injury. For now, he and fifth-year veteran Sidney Jones are expected to start for the Seahawks, though the 6-foot-1 Warrior could factor in as the season moves along. 

    USATSI_15269513
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Sign G Phil Haynes From Practice Squad, Activate CB Nigel Warrior in Quartet of Moves

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16845550
    Seahawks News

    Damien Lewis, 4 Other Seahawks Ruled Out For Monday Night Football vs. Washington

    1 hour ago
    NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks  ov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
    GM Report

    Analysis: The Tape Behind Seahawks' Third Down Failures

    5 hours ago
    NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.
    GM Report

    Don’t Take the Cheese: Seahawks Zone Coverage Exhibits Ill-Discipline vs. Cardinals

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17227357
    Podcasts

    Seattle Overload, Episode 13: Thanksgiving Weekend Seahawks Q&A, Part 1

    Nov 26, 2021
    wilson carroll
    Seahawks News

    Pete Carroll Not Worried About Russell Wilson's Future With Seahawks, 'Looking Forward' to Second Half Run

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17227445
    GM Report

    Effective in Small Sample, DeeJay Dallas Should Be Getting More Action in Seahawks' Offense

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_16742382 (1)
    GM Report

    A Perspective of Gratitude For Seahawks Fans Despite Lost Season

    Nov 26, 2021