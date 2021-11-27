Seahawks Sign G Phil Haynes From Practice Squad, Activate CB Nigel Warrior in Quartet of Moves

With the week of practice behind them, the Seahawks have made their final roster adjustments before travelling to Washington for Monday night's game.

Ahead of their Monday night matchup with the Washington Football Team, the Seahawks have made a quartet of moves. Third-year guard Phil Haynes has been signed from the practice squad and cornerback Nigel Warrior has been activated from injured reserve, while offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (elbow) and cornerback Tre Brown (knee) have been placed on IR, the team announced on Saturday.

With Jones out of the equation and Damien Lewis (shoulder) also ruled out for Monday night, Haynes is expected to make his first career start at left guard. Haynes hasn't played in an NFL game since appearing in just one snap against the Eagles in Week 12 of the 2021 season. He also played 42 snaps in the Seahawks' 28-23 loss to the Packers in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs, filling in for an injured Jones.

Haynes' addition to th may have come even if Lewis was able to make it out of the week healthy. Earlier this week, the Seahawks placed a practice squad protection on the former fourth-round pick, barring other teams from signing him away—something they haven't often utilized this season.

Brown's trip to IR comes as no surprise after undergoing season-ending surgery earlier this week. However, Seattle will get a reinforcement in its defensive backfield with Warrior, who's spent the entire regular season rehabbing a leg injury after being claimed off waivers from Baltimore on September 1.

Cornerback D.J. Reed will also make his return after missing last week's 23-13 loss to the Cardinals with a groin injury. For now, he and fifth-year veteran Sidney Jones are expected to start for the Seahawks, though the 6-foot-1 Warrior could factor in as the season moves along.