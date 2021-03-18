Seahawks Solidify Offensive Line, Re-Sign C Ethan Pocic

One day after trading for guard Gabe Jackson, the Seahawks opted to bring back Pocic on a one-year deal to resume his role as starting center, solidifying the starting unit for the 2021 season.

One day after trading for Gabe Jackson to upgrade at left guard, the Seahawks are sticking with status quo at the center position.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Seattle has agreed to terms with Ethan Pocic on a one-year contract worth $3 million. He's expected to resume his role as the team's starter at the pivot position between Jackson and incumbent right guard Damien Lewis.

Drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft out of LSU, Pocic started 11 games at left guard as a rookie for the Seahawks, flashing promise in his first NFL action. But after edging J.R. Sweezy for the starting role the following season, an ankle injury cost him his job and he played in only 10 games. Then in 2019, neck and back injuries limited him to only four games and a single start, casting doubt about his future with the team.

However, despite the addition of free agent signee B.J. Finney, Pocic seized immediate control of the competition early in training camp last August and won the starting center job as a replacement for Justin Britt. He wound up starting in 15 of Seattle's 17 games, including in the wild card round against the Los Angeles Rams, playing a career-high 932 snaps.

Capitalizing on his first chance to play his natural position, Pocic started a career-high 14 regular season games and performed well in pass protection. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed only two sacks, three quarterback hits, and 20 total pressures against Russell Wilson on the season. In his first two NFL seasons alone, he gave up eight sacks. Bringing much-needed continuity to the middle of the offensive line, he also committed just three penalties.

Only 25 years old, Pocic still has only 30 career starts under his belt and the Seahawks clearly believe he has ample room to grow as a player. If there's one clear area where he must improve, he struggled mightily as a run blocker at times in 2020. Per Sports Info Solutions, he had eight blown blocks in the run game and Pro Football Focus gave him a mediocre 61.9 run blocking grade, ranking 23rd out of 30 qualified centers with over 700 offensive snaps.

On the plus side, the arrival of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron could be a benefit to Pocic in this regard, as his quickness and second-level blocking ability could be an asset in a wide zone-centric scheme. If similar to the system the Rams run, his strengths will be better accentuated.

Brought back on a one-year deal at a reasonable cost, Pocic will have another opportunity to prove to the Seahawks that he can be the long-term answer at center. But the decision to re-sign him shouldn't stop the team from adding competition at the position, as they could use one of their three draft choices on a center who could battle for playing time right away and Kyle Fuller will also return after receiving a tender as an exclusive rights free agent.

Assuming Pocic maintains his job through training camp against a rookie and/or Fuller, his return assures Seattle will have at least one member of its 2017 draft class still on the roster next season. Running back Chris Carson remains unsigned, while cornerback Shaquill Griffin and receiver David Moore already left in free agency to sign with the Jaguars and Panthers respectively.