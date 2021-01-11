Seahawks Still Coming to Grips With Unexpected Early Playoff Exit

Less than 24 hours after dropping a 30-20 Wild Card contest to a division nemesis at Lumen Field, the sting remains as the Seahawks are still trying to process the fact their season has come to an abrupt end.

RENTON, WA - This was supposed to be the year for the Seahawks.

Wrapping up the regular season with a 12-4 record for the first time since 2014, after a six-year hiatus filled with several disappointing early exits, the franchise would finally get over the hump and make it back to the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately for K.J. Wright and his teammates, despite putting together an impressive campaign to rise back to the top of the NFC West, such a run wasn't meant to be. Scuffling offensively from the outset and giving up explosive plays at the wrong times defensively, Seattle bowed out in the Wild Card round to a familiar rival on its own home turf, dropping a 30-20 decision to the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field to bring their season to a shocking end.

"Out of all the years since we lost to New England, I thought this year was our best chance at going [to the Super Bowl]," Wright remarked on Sunday. "I truly felt like we had all of the pieces and all the confidence in the world to go back... It's just unfortunate that yesterday was just one of them days and we faced a really good opponent."

Heading into the playoffs, as Wright noted, the Seahawks were brimming with confidence - maybe a bit too much - riding a four-game winning streak. Only two weeks earlier, they had beaten the same Rams team handily at home to capture a division title. With starting quarterback Jared Goff far from 100 percent after thumb surgery, they expected to win the grudge match.

But clearly out-coached, out-played, and out-executed in one of the most embarrassing performances of the Pete Carroll era, Seattle learned a tough lesson the hard way while running into a buzz saw. It's difficult to beat the same team two times in a row, especially one with as many talented players as Los Angeles has on both sides of the football.

"We know that playoff time will always be tough," said Wright, who finished with five tackles and a quarterback hit in the defeat. "But the way that we fell short, I'm still in shock we lost in the first round. I thought we'd at least go to the NFC Championship and see what happens then. But it's very frustrating, it's very disappointing and we've just got to get better."

With quarterback Russell Wilson completing just 41 percent of his passes and throwing a pick-six to cornerback Darious Williams, the Seahawks struggled to move the ball all afternoon. They converted on only two out of 14 third down opportunities and scored just 13 points through three quarters. Meanwhile, despite forcing seven punts by the Rams, Bobby Wagner and the defense ran out of gas allowing 10 points in the final quarter to seal their fate.

Less than 24 hours after leaving the field for the last time until next September, much like Wright, Wagner still can't find the words to describe his disappointment as he tries to come to grips with Seattle's season being over this soon.

"It's a lot to process. It's a long season," Wagner commented. "There's a lot put into this season. I definitely feel like we had the group to go further than we did. It feels weird that we're done because I didn't expect that. I didn't think that at all, so I'm still trying to wrap my mind around it."

Wagner for his part did everything he could do to help the Seahawks advance. Though he played with an undisclosed leg injury in the second half, the All-Pro linebacker produced a whopping 16 tackles, tied for the fourth-most by a player in a playoff game in NFL history. He also found his way to Jared Goff for a sack on a blitz.

The same can be said for defensive end Carlos Dunlap, who played in his first playoff game in five years and first as a Seahawk. The veteran produced two tackles, two pass deflections, and a quarterback hit while also generating a quick pressure that led to a sack for teammate Jarran Reed.

Despite playing well on his own accord, Dunlap still hasn't been on the winning side in a playoff game in his 11-year career. While he doesn't think Seattle overlooked its opponent, the team simply didn't do enough to win on the biggest stage, failing to capitalize on the opportunity presented to them.

"We knew it would be a challenge," Dunlap said. "But I thought, you know, we would come and do what it took and we did not deliver yesterday, so this is why we are here."

With that reality settling in as players cleaned out their lockers and left the VMAC for the last time this season, uncertain futures await Wright and Dunlap, who may have each played their last game in a Seahawks uniform. Wright will be an unrestricted free agent in March, while Dunlap could be a cap casualty with a $14.2 million cap hit next year and no dead money on the last year of his contract.

A tight salary cap situation further impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could make keeping both players tricky. However, both players made it clear on Sunday they would like to return to Seattle next season and with the agony of playoff defeat still fresh in their minds, they are hopeful to return and help take care of unfinished business in 2021.

"I would like to finish it up with an organization like this," Dunlap stated. "My two goals are still [win a] Super Bowl and 100 sacks and I have not accomplished either one of them. I haven't won a playoff game. I think we have the pedigree here to do all of that next season and you know I would love to be part of it."