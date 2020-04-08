SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks Still Have Golden Fallback Option to Boost Pass Rush

Corbin Smith

Closing in on a month since the start of NFL free agency, the Seahawks have taken care of numerous needs thus far this offseason, including adding four offensive lineman and trading for budding star cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

But in regard to fixing Seattle's biggest flaw - rushing the opposing quarterback - the team hasn't made the splashy moves fans hoped for. So far, general manager John Schneider has re-signed veterans Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa and that's it.

After weeks of negotiations, the Seahawks look to be on the verge of bowing out of the Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes. After being held hostage to an extent waiting for him to make a decision, they've also missed out on several quality free agent pass rushers who could have instantly improved their defense.

Assuming Seattle doesn't make a last minute run at Clowney, Schneider has limited options to salvage the situation. Veteran defensive end Everson Griffen remains unsigned and has expressed interest in a reunion with coach Pete Carroll, while trading for a franchise-tagged rusher such as Yannick Ngakoue remains on the table.

With limited cap space available to work with, however, the Seahawks may have to resort to option D, building a patchwork defensive line with several mid-level rushers. If that's the game plan, could Schneider turn his attention to courting Markus Golden?

As one of the few proven pass rushers left unsigned, the 29-year old Golden has endured an up-and-down NFL career to this point.

Drafted in the second round out of Missouri in 2015, Golden primarily played as a reserve in Arizona's 3-4 defensive scheme as a rookie, producing 4.0 sacks and 10 quarterback hits. Though the Cardinals declined to a 7-8-1 record in 2016, he broke out with a career-best 12.5 sacks, 51 tackles, and forced four fumbles.

After missing most of the 2017 season with a torn ACL, Golden struggled in his return to action, registering just 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits in 11 starts. With the Cardinals in the midst of a second coaching change in as many years, he wasn't re-signed and became a free agent.

Reuniting with his former defensive coordinator James Bettcher in New York last season, Golden rediscovered his 2016 form back in an attacking 3-4 scheme. Starting all 16 games for the first time in three years, he racked up 72 tackles, 10.0 sacks, and a career-high 27 quarterback hits for the Giants.

Considering how well Golden played last year, why hasn't he found a home yet? It all comes down to scheme fit and durability questions.

If there's a reason why teams like Seattle haven't explored signing Golden to this point, it could be as a result of his struggles in his lone season playing defensive end in Steve Wilks' 4-3 system. He has found much greater success as an outside linebacker rushing off the edge in a 3-4 scheme during his five-year NFL career.

Back in Bettcher's defense last year, Golden reached double-digit sacks for the second time in his career. But per ESPN, he also benefited from seeing double teams only 13 percent of his rushes and finished in the middle of the pack among qualified defenders with a Pass Rush Win Rate around 18 percent.

Due to multiple injuries, Golden has also missed 17 games over the past three seasons. Even at the college level, he missed time as a senior with a hamstring injury, so questions about his ability to stay healthy remain relevant.

Still, considering those factors, with the calendar now flipped to April and the 2020 NFL Draft approaching rapidly, Golden should be available at an affordable price and he's still a fairly young player. At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, he may be better suited for Seattle's LEO defensive end spot than a limited sample size from two years ago suggests.

Given the dearth of talent left on the market, and the exorbitant price tag that goes with trading for Ngakoue, Matt Judon, or Chris Jones, the Seahawks should check in on Golden to see what he's seeking financially. Though the group would lack star power, a trio of Golden, Irvin, and Mayowa would provide a substantial upgrade in the pass rushing department without breaking the bank.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Contest! Let's beat the Coronavirus together!

Corbin Smith

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Interesting Perspective from former Seahawks lineman

Corbin Smith

Analysis: Has Time Come for Seahawks to Pursue Trade for Yannick Ngakoue?

Pushing towards an exit from Jacksonville, Ngakoue will be expensive to acquire via trade. But his undeniable talent could make him worth a king's ransom for a pass-rush needy team like Seattle.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks' Griffin Brothers Take Fans Partying in Cabos For YouTube Series Premier

Looking to entertain fans during the COVID-19 crisis, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin launched their own YouTube series to share their fun offseason getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

aryannaprasad

Pete Carroll: Seahawks Preparing for 2020 Season to Start at Anytime

As the coronavirus continues to impact everyone's daily lives, Carroll doesn't know when the Seahawks will be given clearance by the NFL to start back up, but the organization is preparing for best-case scenarios.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Zack Baun

In the modern NFL, versatility matters more than ever before, and Baun would give the Seahawks incredible flexibility due to his pass rushing prowess and coverage skills at multiple linebacker spots.

Corbin Smith

by

HoneyBadger

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Zack Moss

It's a brand new world for the NFL draft, but one thing remains true: the Seahawks love their running backs. Running with reckless abandon, Utah running back Zack Moss would be a perfect hedge for Chris Carson.

Colby Patnode

Ex-Seahawks QB Jake Heaps: 'Absolute Shame' Kam Chancellor Snubbed from All-Decade Team

Five members of the Seahawks, including Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman, earned a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. But Heaps believes voters misfired not including another "Legion of Boom" member.

Landon Buford

Committee Erred Omitting Seahawks S Kam Chancellor From All-Decade Team

While all five of Seattle's selections were justified, the omission of a key member of the "Legion of Boom" from the 2010s All-Decade Team is inexcusable.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Receives $35 Million Signing Bonus Deferment

As scheduled, Wilson received the rest of his $65 million signing bonus from a record-setting $140 million extension signed in April 2019.

Landon Buford

by

Footballfan55