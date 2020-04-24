SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks Surprise, Select LB Jordyn Brooks with Pick No. 27

Corbin Smith

Throughout his tenure as general manager of the Seahawks, John Schneider hasn't been afraid to make surprise selections in the first round, as evidenced by his selections of running back Rashaad Penny and defensive end L.J. Collier in the past two years.

Making his latest unexpected selection on Thursday night, Seattle stayed put at its native first-round selection for the first time since 2011, using the No. 27 overall pick on Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

An All-Big 12 selection in all four of his seasons on campus, Brooks racked up 360 tackles for the Red Raiders. Despite missing time with a shoulder injury, he finished with 108 tackles and 20 tackles for loss in just 11 games as a senior, earning Second-Team All-American honors in 2019.

The Seahawks looked to be set at linebacker heading into this year's draft with Bobby Wagner heading into the first year of an extension he signed last summer along with veteran K.J. Wright and second-year linebacker Cody Barton. This selection may put Wright's future in question, as Brooks is best suited to play inside as a downhill run defender and would likely play weakside linebacker in Seattle.

There's also the possibility Brooks could be used at strongside linebacker, as he finished with 3.0 sacks last year and has the ability to rush off the edge. However, he only had two interceptions and six passes defensed in coverage at Texas Tech, so that may not be the most ideal fit.

Seattle apparently had its sights set on Brooks the whole time, bypassing on the opportunity to select a defensive end such as Yetur Gross-Matos out of Penn State or AJ Epenesa out of Iowa, who both remained available. The inability to find a trade down partner forced them to sit put and pick the best player available.

Just one pick earlier, Green Bay leapfrogged them in a trade with Miami and stunningly picked quarterback Jordan Love, which put Schneider in a bind trying to move back. Without a viable offer, he opted to take the athletic linebacker instead, setting up an interesting day two with two second round selections on Friday.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Japan808Seahawk
Japan808Seahawk

Whoa, blindsided. Could have traded back and got this guy. Make the trade for DE with Baltimore or Jacksonville.

alexnesbitt
alexnesbitt

Do you think this means that they are looking into cutting KJ Wright in order to sign Clowney?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog

Who will the Seahawks pick with their first pick? How many times will they trade down? How many picks will they wind up making? Follow Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith's live blog as he covers all the key details during draft weekend.

Corbin Smith

by

pete

Seahawks Draft Clues have started!

Corbin Smith

by

gohawks48

Seahawks Not 'Closing the Door' on Jadeveon Clowney Returning

Clowney hasn't received the type of market he envisioned and he's been forced to lower his demands. While he still remains a free agent, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll aren't ready to officially move on from him just yet.

Thomas Hall10

by

billso

Ranking Seahawks Day 3 Draft Picks in John Schneider/Pete Carroll Era

Few general managers have had more day three success than John Schneider has during his decade running the Seahawks. Which players picked on day three rank as his best? And which ones didn't work out as hoped?

Nick Lee

by

Footballfan55

Analysis: 5 Predictions for Seahawks in 2020 NFL Draft

Armed with seven picks, including six in the first four rounds, how will the 2020 NFL Draft play out over the next three days for general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks?

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

Seahawks Land 11 New Players in Final Seven-Round Mock Draft

With less than 24 hours until the real NFL draft, the Seahawk Maven team joins together virtually for one last final mock draft, transforming seven picks into 11 selections and filling numerous needs along the way.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Antonio Gibson

The Seahawks still need to add some offensive skill players this week, so why not target a player who could potentially make an impact at both the wide receiver and running back position?

Colby Patnode

Learning from Seahawks Greats, Salvon Ahmed Ready for Next Chapter in NFL

Former Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed discusses his path to the 2020 NFL Draft as a former star at Juanita High School in Kirkland, Washington.

Landon Buford

'Competition is On' for CB Quinton Dunbar, Seahawks Newcomers

During their virtual pre-draft press conference, coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have made it clear to everyone that none of Seattle's new additions will be given a starting role and will have to earn it.

Thomas Hall10

WATCH: Percy Harvin wants to make a comeback?

Corbin Smith