Seahawks Take Flier on St. Thomas TE Nick Guggemos

Heralding from general manager John Schneider's alma mater, Guggemos hasn't played football since 2018. But he turned heads at Minnesota's pro day and will now have a chance to compete for a roster spot in Seattle.
When it comes to finding talent, Seahawks general manager John Schneider never leaves a stone unturned. This apparently includes the opportunity to sign players from his own alma mater as well.

As reported by the team's website, Seattle has agreed to terms with former St. Thomas standout Nick Guggemos. Terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound Guggemos previously played receiver and also participated in track and field at St. Thomas, a Division III school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Injuries derailed his collegiate career, limiting him to a single catch for eight yards.

While Guggemos wasn't able to play many snaps due to injury and hasn't played football since 2018, he did partake in Minnesota's pro day in April. He also posted a video conducting his own pro day workout in which he ran a laser-timed 4.49-second 40-yard dash, a 6.93-second 3-cone drill, and a 4.12-second short shuttle. He also posted 25 reps on bench press and a 38.5-inch vertical.

Clearly enamored by his size and athletic traits, the Seahawks decided to take a shot on Guggemos, who will now compete for a roster spot at tight end.

Guggemos' father Neal played three seasons in the NFL as a defensive back and kick returner for the Vikings and Giants. Interestingly, he played for current Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who served as Minnesota's defensive backs coach during his first two seasons.

