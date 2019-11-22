Seahawks TE Ed Dickson Expected to Return to Injured Reserve

Just one day after being reinstated to the 53-man roster, Ed Dickson won’t be returning to help the Seahawks after all.

As originally reported by Jeremy Fowler and confirmed to Seahawk Maven by multiple sources, Seattle is expected to place Dickson back on injured reserve due to concerns about his surgically repaired knee. The 32-year old did not participate in Thursday’s practice with a knee injury.

Back in August, Dickson underwent a procedure on his knee back and coach Pete Carroll at the time anticipated he’d miss 4-5 weeks recovering. But by the time the season started, he wasn’t close to being ready to return and the Seahawks were forced to place him on injured reserve.

After losing starter Will Dissly to a ruptured Achilles tendon, Seattle planned to bring back Dickson shortly after he was eligible to return in Week 8. He started practicing in late October, but the team didn’t activate him for the previous two games and waited until Wednesday’s deadline to add him to the roster.

Looking back, those signs weren't necessarily positive in regard to Dickson's recovery and may help explain this bizarre turn of events.

Just 24 hours later, Dickson’s season appears to be over without playing a single snap, leaving Seattle short-handed at the tight end position. With fellow veteran Luke Willson is nursing a hamstring injury, only Jacob Hollister and backup tackle George Fant are available.

The timing of the entire ordeal seems odd, as Carroll indicated on Wednesday that he expected Dickson would be ready for a full workload in his debut against the Eagles on Sunday.

“He’s going to play a regular load if the week works out fine," Carroll said, adding. "He’s been conditioning for a long time. He’s been practicing with us for quite a while. He should be ready to go."

If reports hold true and the Seahawks choose to put Dickson back on injured reserve, former Texas quarterback and converted tight end Tyrone Swoopes could earn a promotion from the practice squad before Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.

The 25-year old Swoopes has bounced on and off Seattle’s practice squad and active roster over the past three seasons. He dressed for two games in 2017 and 2018, catching one pass for 23 yards in a win over the Raiders in London last season.

Seattle could also consider bringing back cornerback Jamar Taylor, who was waived to make room for Dickson and cleared waivers. But that could be awkward, as the team already looked poised to push rookie Ugo Amadi into the lineup as the starting nickel cornerback in his place moving forward.