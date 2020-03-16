SeahawkMaven
Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister Receives Second-Round Tender

Corbin Smith

Further fortifying their tight end group for next season, the Seahawks will be bringing back Jacob Hollister to join forces with Greg Olsen and Will Dissly.

As reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Seattle has placed a second-round tender on Hollister, who is now slated to earn $3.259 million in 2020. Other teams can offer him a contract, but would be required to give up a second-round pick in compensation if the Seahawks refused to match.

Acquired from the Patriots shortly after the 2019 NFL Draft for a seventh-round pick, Hollister initially didn't make the Seahawks opening week roster. After being cut, he joined the team's practice squad before being promoted in Week 6.

Once Dissly went down with a torn Achilles tendon against the Browns and Ed Dickson failed to return from a knee injury, Hollister took on much greater responsibility as Seattle's primary tight end. He finished third on the team with 349 receiving yards and hauled in three touchdowns, including a game-winning grab in overtime against the Buccaneers.

At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Hollister lacks the size and strength to consistently win as an inline blocker. But he also possesses outstanding speed and polished route running skills, making him an ideal move tight end who should complement Dissly and Olsen quite well next season.

If all three players can stay healthy, which is a major if considering their injury histories, Seattle could have one of the best tight end units in the league at Russell Wilson's disposal.

