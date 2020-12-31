Seahawks Thrilled by Instant Contributions From 2020 Draft Class

Though Seattle hasn't been able to see what second-round pick Darrell Taylor can do yet, coach Pete Carroll has been ecstatic about how well the team's rookie class has fit in and made an immediate impact for the NFC West champions.

In a year unlike any other in our history, there's been minimal normalcy when it comes to the 2020 NFL season. As the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world, questions persisted about the ability to even conduct a season all the way up until training camp.

Back in April, only a few months after the pandemic began with countries all around the globe stuck in lockdowns to prevent further spread of the virus, the league managed to pull off a virtual 2020 NFL Draft. With OTAs and minicamps looking unlikely due to these restrictions, the Seahawks shifted their focus to drafting mature players with ample college experience from proven programs who could be ready to play more quickly despite the unideal circumstances.

Now with just one regular season game remaining and the playoffs rapidly approaching, coach Pete Carroll has been so pleased by the play of Seattle's rookie class that such an approach may become the norm for the franchise in future drafts.

"I think there's nothing to change us, I think, moving forward from that," Carroll said on Wednesday. "The care that we took in the individual guys and who they were in their makeup. It was really important for us. I don't know why we would change. We really like this class. If we could do it again, we'd be thrilled."

In some ways, Carroll and general manager John Schneider stuck with status quo making their eight selections. Nearly every player chosen had endured hardship in their lives, including first-round pick Jordyn Brooks and seventh-round pick Stephen Sullivan, who were both homeless for a period of their youth. Second-round pick Darrell Taylor and third-round pick Damien Lewis had parents who were incarcerated growing up. They carried the chips on their shoulder the Seahawks covet.

Seeking out elite athletes also remained a priority to an extent. Brooks ran a sub-4.55 40-yard dash and Schneider lauded his sideline-to-sideline speed coupled with tackling ability. Taylor's speed, quickness, and bend off the edge were so enticing Seattle traded up to draft him in the second round. Fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson was one of the draft's most athletic tight ends and fifth-round pick Alton Robinson tested well at the scouting combine.

But the experience factor truly stood out compared to prior drafts conducted by Schneider and Carroll. Brooks was a four-year starter at Texas Tech, Taylor was a fifth-year senior with a lot of games under his belt at Tennessee, Lewis had gone the JUCO route before starting two years at LSU. Sixth-round pick Freddie Swain had played four years at Florida. Even Parkinson, who declared for the draft after his junior year at Stanford, was closing in on graduating early when Seattle selected him.

While the Seahawks haven't been able to see what Taylor can do just yet due to multiple setbacks in his recovery from offseason leg surgery, the decision to emphasize drafting experienced players has worked out favorably for the organization.

Starting from day one, Lewis has started 14 games at right guard and also stepped up to make an emergency start at center in a Week 11 win over the Cardinals. After a slow start, Brooks has come on strong in the second half, making 26 combined tackles in the past five games at WILL linebacker. Robinson has pitched in 4.0 sacks in a rotational role, providing valuable pass rushing depth, while Swain has added 159 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns and Dallas scored three touchdowns in two starts.

Before landing on season-ending injured reserve, Sullivan also made surprise contributions in his lone game, producing a tackle at defensive end, a position he hadn't played since high school. He's expected to revert back to tight end next year and compete for a spot in the rotation.

"We have got really good results from these guys. These guys have all factored in and done something to help us win," Carroll remarked. "Other than the fact we haven't been able to get Darrell [Taylor] out, all the rest of the guys have really fit in. It hasn't been too big for any of them. They've been able to handle it. They've responded well. They've played well early. They're growing now. Guys are experienced players for us and contributing."

It's still far too early to tell how good this draft class will be, but even without Taylor being available, this group has been one of the better ones Schneider and Carroll have reeled in from top to bottom in years. Whether it's been top picks such as Brooks or Lewis or unheralded day three selections such as Robinson and Swain, rookies have been coming through for the NFC West champions all season long.

Heading into postseason play, the Seahawks should be confident these first-year players can continue to be difference makers when the stakes are at their highest next month. As far as the future goes, with optimism Taylor and Parkinson will have bigger roles down the line, this group has a chance to be a foundation for another long run of success in the Pacific Northwest.