Seahawks Trade Back Into Draft, Select TE Stephen Sullivan

Corbin Smith

Just as they did this time last year, the Seahawks weren't content with not having a selection in the seventh round in the 2020 NFL Draft, so general manager John Schneider decided to trade future capital to fix that problem.

Sending a 2021 sixth-round pick to Miami, Seattle purchased an eight draft choice and used it to select athletic LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan. Per early reports, the Seahawks may view him as a receiver, where he originally started his career with the Tigers.

An explosive athlete with raw traits, the 6-foot-5, 248-pound Sullivan previously was a top-10 recruit as a receiver coming out of Louisiana. He eventually transitioned to tight end by his junior season, but with multiple talented receivers around him and Thaddeus Moss in front of him on the depth chart, he didn't receive many targets during his final two years with the team.

During his four years at LSU, Sullivan caught 46 passes for 712 yards and three touchdowns. He also produced a rushing touchdown during his sophomore season.

At the combine back in February, Sullivan posted the second-fastest 40-yard dash time for tight ends, finishing in 4.66 seconds. He also recorded a 36.5-inch vertical jump and 123-inch broad jump in Indianapolis.

Sullivan projects to be a major developmental project at the next level, especially moving back to receiver. But trading away a future draft asset to re-enter the draft to select him indicates the Seahawks had great interest in him and were concerned he wouldn't sign with them as a priority undrafted free agent.

Coming to the Pacific Northwest, Sullivan should have a chance to compete against sixth-round pick Freddie Swain and 2019 seventh-round pick John Ursua for a roster spot. Given his potential, he may be a player the team hopes to stash on the practice squad to continue developing him.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

In a stunning turn of events, Seattle not only made a pick in the first round without trading down, but they selected an inside linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. What will John Schneider and Pete Carroll look to accomplish in the second and third round?

Corbin Smith

SI Draft Tracker

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog

Who will the Seahawks pick with their first pick? How many times will they trade down? How many picks will they wind up making? Follow Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith's live blog as he covers all the key details during draft weekend.

Corbin Smith

SI Draft Tracker

Seahawks Surprise, Select LB Jordyn Brooks with Pick No. 27

Seattle has a penchant for making unexpected first round selections and continued that trend on Thursday, staying put at their first round pick to select an athletic linebacker in Brooks.

Corbin Smith

HoneyBadger

How Draft Experts Graded Seahawks Selection of Darrell Taylor

Some draft experts feel the Seahawks reached a little trading up for Taylor with the 48th pick in the second round, but the organization viewed him as a potential first round option.

Landon Buford

Seahawks Going Local for Backup QB Candidate

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Use Sixth Round Selection on WR Freddie Swain

Seeking a young option to lessen Tyler Lockett's special teams workload, Swain was one of the SEC's most explosive kick returners and will compete for a spot in Seattle's receiving rotation as a rookie.

Corbin Smith

Built-In Connections Aplenty, Alton Robinson Ready to Roll for Seahawks

Already familiar with the Seattle region and several Seahawks icons from his offseason training during the pre-draft process, Robinson eagerly awaits the opportunity to chase down quarterbacks in front of the 12s.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Add to Pass Rush, Snag Alton Robinson in Fifth Round

Continuing to search for pass rushing help, Robinson provides an intriguing, high-ceiling prospect with immense physical gifts for Seattle to develop.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Bolster Backfield Depth with RB DeeJay Dallas

Reunited with ex-Miami teammate Travis Homer, Dallas gives Seattle another physical, downhill runner with receiving ability and special teams talent.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Select TE Colby Parkinson with Pick No. 133

With the first of two fourth-round selections, Seattle continued to reinforce its tight end group with Parkinson, a big-bodied target who offers the athleticism to run routes from the slot.

Corbin Smith