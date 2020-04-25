Seahawks Trade Back Into Draft, Select TE Stephen Sullivan

Just as they did this time last year, the Seahawks weren't content with not having a selection in the seventh round in the 2020 NFL Draft, so general manager John Schneider decided to trade future capital to fix that problem.

Sending a 2021 sixth-round pick to Miami, Seattle purchased an eight draft choice and used it to select athletic LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan. Per early reports, the Seahawks may view him as a receiver, where he originally started his career with the Tigers.

An explosive athlete with raw traits, the 6-foot-5, 248-pound Sullivan previously was a top-10 recruit as a receiver coming out of Louisiana. He eventually transitioned to tight end by his junior season, but with multiple talented receivers around him and Thaddeus Moss in front of him on the depth chart, he didn't receive many targets during his final two years with the team.

During his four years at LSU, Sullivan caught 46 passes for 712 yards and three touchdowns. He also produced a rushing touchdown during his sophomore season.

At the combine back in February, Sullivan posted the second-fastest 40-yard dash time for tight ends, finishing in 4.66 seconds. He also recorded a 36.5-inch vertical jump and 123-inch broad jump in Indianapolis.

Sullivan projects to be a major developmental project at the next level, especially moving back to receiver. But trading away a future draft asset to re-enter the draft to select him indicates the Seahawks had great interest in him and were concerned he wouldn't sign with them as a priority undrafted free agent.

Coming to the Pacific Northwest, Sullivan should have a chance to compete against sixth-round pick Freddie Swain and 2019 seventh-round pick John Ursua for a roster spot. Given his potential, he may be a player the team hopes to stash on the practice squad to continue developing him.