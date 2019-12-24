SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Turn Back the Clock, Re-Sign Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks are partying like it’s 2014 in their backfield.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Seattle has agreed to terms with veteran running back Marshawn Lynch, reuniting the iconic back with his former team heading into the season finale against San Francisco. The team has also reportedly signed Robert Turbin, who served as Lynch’s backup for three seasons.

The additions of Lynch and Turbin became necessities when the Seahawks lost both starting running back Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Carson suffered a significant hip injury, while Prosise underwent surgery for a broken arm, leaving just rookie Travis Homer available in the second half.

Earlier this month, former first-round pick Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending torn ACL and landed on injured reserve, further depleting Seattle’s backfield.

Lynch, 33, traveled to Seattle on Monday to meet with general manager John Schneider, coach Pete Carroll, and other team officials and underwent a physical. Though he has been unofficially retired this season, the four-time Pro Bowler has been staying in shape with a comeback in mind.

According to Carroll during an interview with ESPN 710, Lynch has been on the Seahawks radar for some time. With Carson and Prosise now done for the year, it was the perfect time to bring “Beast Mode” back into the fold.

“The circumstances rolled just at this time,” Carroll stated. “And he could have four or five games left in him, maybe that’s what we need.”

Prior to a one-year hiatus in 2016 and two seasons playing for the hometown Raiders, Lynch enjoyed tremendous success in six seasons with the Seahawks. The bruising back rushed for over 1,200 yards in four consecutive seasons, garnered First-Team All-Pro honors in 2012, and played a starring role in the team’s run to a Super Bowl title in 2013.

Lynch also played a starring role in two of the greatest runs in NFL history, including the legendary “Beast Quake” touchdown run against the Saints in the 2010 Wild Card round, cementing his legacy as one of the best backs of his generation.

Along with Lynch returning to the Pacific Northwest, Turbin will provide another familiar presence in Seattle’s running back room and offers the flexibility to play third down snaps due to his pass protection and receiving skills.

Originally drafted out of Utah State in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, the 30-year old Turbin spent three seasons with the Seahawks, rushing for 928 yards and catching 43 passes for 427 yards while scoring two total touchdowns. He spent the past three seasons with the Colts, but injuries and suspensions limited him to just eight games in 2017 and 2018.

Like Lynch, Turbin hasn’t played in any games this season, but the Seahawks did bring him in for a visit earlier this month following Penny’s injury.

While Lynch and Turbin aren’t in their primes at this point, the Seahawks have to be thrilled both players were available this late in the season to provide a much-needed boost to the team’s run game. As proven veterans, they’ll be ready for a quick turnaround to play in a critical Week 17 matchup with a division title on the line.

